Gary Neville explains why Carrick will recall Cunha for Liverpool clash

Manchester United have all but secured the return of Champions League football to Old Trafford for next season, but will want to officially put the issue to bed by the end of this weekend.

After a hard-fought win against Brentford on Monday night, Michael Carrick’s men are within touching distance of officially confirming their place in the top five of the Premier League, and a win against arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday will seal the deal in style.

Should Brighton and Bournemouth drop points before United kick off, the job will be done without the need for a result at Old Trafford. However, the importance of beating Liverpool goes beyond the three points on offer.

Decade drought to be broken

Harry Maguire‘s late header at Anfield in October has given United the opportunity to do a league double over their old rivals for the first time in more than a decade. Louis van Gaal was the last manager to achieve this feat, which has been long overdue, and Carrick will be well aware of what a win against Liverpool would do for his chances of securing the top job on a permanent basis.

United have bounced back after the shock defeat to Leeds at Old Trafford and will fancy their chances after back-to-back wins have reinstated confidence in the side. Carrick could oversee wins against Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool with a victory on Sunday, and taking a major step towards a third-place finish would leave him a sure-fire favourite to be offered the role in the summer.

Selection headache

As ever, team selection will be key, and despite the Brentford success, Gary Neville believes the United head coach should make a slight change to his attacking set-up for the huge Sunday afternoon clash. As reported by the Metro, the ex-United captain says Matheus Cunha should see his place in the team restored after missing Monday night with a hip injury.

Amad Diallo was substituted at half-time in a tactical switch against Brentford after another tough 45 minutes amidst a poor run of form for the Ivorian, whom Carrick has previously described as a “terrific” talent.

“If Cunha is fit, I think he will go with Cunha and Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes and Sesko. I think he’ll go with that four and I’m not sure Amad will play,” he said.

Cunha will be desperate to get back in the XI after his stunning winner at Stamford Bridge secured a massive three points in the chase for Champions League football. The Brazilian will allow more fluidity in United’s front line, with his ability to ghost into dangerous half-spaces a nightmare for defenders.

Cunha has performed well in big games since his arrival from Wolves, and he will be well aware of the opportunity to write his name in United folklore with a winning moment against the biggest rivals of all.

Box office fixture

Even with both sides highly likely to have Champions League places secured for next season whatever the result on Sunday, there is still plenty riding on the fixture, which is undoubtedly the jewel in the crown of the Premier League schedule. Neville predicts a “tight” affair, with both sides starting out with more of a defensive mindset given the importance of the game for the men in the dugout in particular.

Whilst Carrick is en route to being offered the job, Arne Slot is fighting for his position in the opposite dugout after a poor season given the summer outlay on Merseyside.

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