Ashley Young announces upcoming retirement from football



Former Manchester United star Ashley Young has announced that he will retire from professional football following the final game of the Championship season.

Young’s current team Ipswich, who are managed by former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna, can seal a return to the Premier League with victory against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The jubilant celebrations that will follow promotion would be a fitting send-off for the former Manchester United captain and Premier League legend.

An incredible career

Young achieved exceptional success throughout his career, initially winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2009. That success attracted the interest of Sir Alex Ferguson, who brought him to Old Trafford in a £17 million deal.

Young went on to make 261 appearances for Manchester United across an eight-and-a-half-year spell, eventually earning the honour of captaining the team. During his time at Old Trafford, Young won five major trophies, including the Premier League title in 2013 and the Europa League trophy in 2017.

Since leaving United, Young has turned out for Inter Milan, Aston Villa, Everton and Ipswich, proving to be one of the most durable, hard-working players in recent times.

Hanging up his boots

After a 22-year run, the former England international has now made the difficult decision to call time on his remarkable career.

Writing on Instagram, Young said, “From Sefton Road to Vicarage Road to Villa Park to Wembley to Old Trafford to San Siro back to Villa Park to Goodison Park and finally to Portman Road.”

“It’s been some journey that I only dreamt of as a boy! But with this dream there has to be an ending and Saturday might be the last game of my professional career. To be continued….”

Tributes began to pour in instantly, with ex-Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea simply commenting, “What a career.”

The official England account was quick to recognise the impact Young made in his 39 caps, writing, “Congratulations on a fantastic career!”

Here’s hoping Young can help bolster his teammates to a victory on Saturday, ensuring the legendary star gets the send-off he deserves.

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