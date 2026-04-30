Manchester United’s away kit for 2026/27 season is leaked

Manchester United’s away kit for the 2026/27 season has been leaked online as the club opts for a retro style on their travels next year.

Adidas strike again

The relationship between Manchester United and Adidas stretches back to the 1980s – and it is this era from which the German sportswear giant has taken inspiration.

Footy Headlines, an excellent source for inside scoops on kits, has found two pictures of the new shirt that is due to be released this summer.

A royal blue dominates as the “primary colour”, which is “combined with red and white applications throughout.” The report states that the theme reflects famous Manchester United kits from the 1980s, in particular those “from 1985 to 1990 under Adidas and Sharp, known for their bold hues and simple designs.”

✅ 𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙄𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇: Manchester United’s 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐘 kit for the 2026/27 season. 👕🥶 Do you like it Reds? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/y7spVfX55p — GIDEON MUFC (@GBUnitedx) April 29, 2026

While a manufacturer will always be slightly constrained by tradition when it comes to home kits, an away jersey offers the chance for invention and risk – which has produced some of the most iconic ‘cult classic‘ kits in history.

Fans respond well

The response among fans on social media to the leaked pictures was strong, with many expressing their excitement to see it in action once Manchester United return to Europe.

As relayed by Sport Bible, one supporter claimed the royal blue would “hit the hardest during Champions League games”, and another praised it as “an absolute beauty”.

A third fan predicted it would look “even more elite with white shorts”, while a fourth simply stated Adidas “never fail”.

The official release of the home and away kits is expected to come in late July ahead of the start of the new campaign, which will commence on the weekend of August 22.

A previous report by The Peoples Person has covered the leak of the home kit here.

Michael Carrick‘s men are next in action on Sunday afternoon in a grudge match with bitter rivals Liverpool.

Three points at Old Trafford will likely be enough to secure a top five finish – and confirm fans will get to see the royal blue for big away days on the continent next season.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social