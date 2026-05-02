Harry Maguire reveals key to United’s revival under Michael Carrick

Harry Maguire has been an omnipresent figure in Manchester United’s starting XI since Michael Carrick took charge as caretaker manager in January this year. The Red Devils turned to their former midfielder to salvage the season following a disappointing 14-month spell under Ruben Amorim.

However, Carrick has already exceeded expectations, taking the team on a run of nine wins in his 13 games in charge. The English giants have subsequently climbed to third in the Premier League table and are very close to earning qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Maguire has started 11 games under Carrick, was suspended for the other two, and has been a rock at the back for United of late. The 33 year old, who signed a new deal at Old Trafford last month, has now provided an insight into the team’s golden run under the English manager.

Harry Maguire Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 19 15 1 2 3 1 1,295' EFL Cup 1 1 1 - - - 90' FA Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 11' Total 21 16 2 2 4 1 1,396'

Excellent communication

Maguire recently sat down with the Times of India to discuss a host of topics, including the team’s upturn in form. When asked what had changed under Carrick, the English defender said: “The results have improved under Michael. Since he came in, he has been excellent with players, communicates really well with all his staff around him. Credit goes to them, and also to the players for adapting and performing so well in the last few months.”

“We have put ourselves in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League, something that everyone related to United wants. We know that this club needs to be challenging for the titles, but we also know that we need to be in the Champions League.”

Maguire went on to acknowledge that last season was a tough experience for the squad, adding: “It was a tough one, no doubt. Everyone was disappointed.”

“We used it as a real reset…There were a few big changes in the squad, players leaving, new faces coming in that brought fresh energy. Not many would have backed us to be where we are now at the start of the season, but we believed. Now it’s about finishing strong and we have to improve again next season.”

Secret to turnaround under Carrick

United had a mixed start to the campaign under Amorim, but Maguire insists that Carrick helped turn things around by making the team better in both boxes. He said: “It was a difficult start but I felt we were playing better than the results showed. There were games we should have won, but we could not. In the last few months, we have been a lot better in both boxes.”

“We have defended our box a lot better, a lot more consistent. And the boys going forward, when we have had chances, have been real clinical. It’s something the manager and staff have really worked on with us.”

United face Liverpool next in the Premier League on Sunday, 3 March, at Old Trafford. The Red Devils secured a 2-1 win over their bitter rivals earlier this season, when Maguire’s late header secured all three points.

When asked how it felt helping United pick up a victory at Anfield in almost a decade, the Englishman said: “It was an unbelievable feeling for the fans, for me and for my family.”

“To score a winner in a game like that was really special. Liverpool have had the better of us in recent years, so it’s something we’re determined to change and make sure we’re in the driving seat of that rivalry again.”

Final Thoughts

A win against Liverpool could all but confirm United’s participation in next season’s Champions League. It could also strengthen Carrick’s position for the full-time job at the Theatre of Dreams, with INEOS expected to make a decision on the matter this summer.

🚨📸 Manchester United are defending their box better under Michael Carrick [@TheAthleticFC] pic.twitter.com/GTdhTlsV8F — SimplyUtd (@SimplyUtd) May 2, 2026

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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