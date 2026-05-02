Man United fans plan tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of Liverpool clash



Manchester United supporters are reportedly set to honour Diogo Jota when Liverpool make their way to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Winning run

United will be looking to make it three victories in as many games when they come up against Arne Slot’s men, who sit just three points behind them in fourth place.

The Red Devils’ last two wins, against Chelsea and Brentford, have left them on the verge of securing Champions League football. United need just two points from their remaining four games to mathematically book their spot in the competition next season.

Under interim boss Michael Carrick, United have won nine of their 13 league games (including six out of seven at home) and top the overall form table for that timeframe.

When the two bitter rivals meet in the reverse fixture in October at Anfield, United won 2-1 thanks to strikes from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire.

According to Sport Bible, United supporters are planning a tribute for the late Diogo Jota.

Jota tribute

Sport Bible report that United supporters have been encouraged to join their counterparts in a moment of applause to honour Jota.

Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Spain last July, only weeks after Jota had wed his childhood sweetheart, Rute Cardoso.

When United travelled to Anfield, then-manager Ruben Amorim was joined by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot to lay a wreath. United supporters are due to applaud in the 20th minute, marking the shirt number Jota famously sported at Liverpool.

Journalist David McDonnell notes, “The proposal has been forwarded to the Manchester United Supporters’ Trust [MUST] and it is understood some United players have been made aware of the plan.”

“United have also been informed of the suggested tribute and have indicated that any such tribute should be a fan-led initiative, rather than a formal directive from the club.”

“MUST are understood to have encouraged fans to share the idea and gauge support for it within their own supporter groups, with the belief that such proposals have the greatest impact when they evolve organically among the fanbase.”

United vs. Liverpool kicks off at 15:30 BST.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social