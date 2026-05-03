Aaron Danks: United make key decision on pursuit of Bayern coach

Manchester United are determined to get their managerial appointment right this summer after a couple of false starts under INEOS. The Red Devils handed the reins of the first team to caretaker manager Michael Carrick after a turbulent 14-month run under former head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Englishman has masterminded an impressive turnaround at Old Trafford, helping the club climb to third in the Premier League table after 34 games. United have registered nine wins and just two defeats under the former midfielder, and are on course to complete a blockbuster return to the Champions League next season.

The English giants are expected to appoint a permanent manager at the end of the campaign, although Carrick remains an option for the job. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that his chances of securing the full-time position could also depend on the future of his assistant, Steve Holland.

Michael Carrick Stats: 2025/26 Season

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7% Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3% Manchester United 13 January 2026 Present 13 9 2 2 69.2% Total - - 152 74 27 51 48.7%

While the Red Devils are yet to make a decision on the matter, it now appears that they are already working to strengthen the coaching team ahead of the new season.

United want Aaron Danks

According to TEAMtalk, Carrick has identified Bayern Munich assistant manager Aaron Danks as an option to upgrade his backroom team if he continues in his position. The report states: “Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Bayern Munich assistant Aaron Danks, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Michael Carrick wants him as part of his long-term coaching staff should he land the job permanently at Old Trafford.”

Danks arrived at the Allianz Arena to join Vincent Kompany’s staff in 2024, and the pair also worked together at Anderlecht in 2021. The Englishman has an enviable CV, having spent time in England working under Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

Danks also has a history with Carrick, having joined his coaching staff at Middlesbrough in December 2022 and becoming a trusted associate before leaving for Bayern. He has added to his reputation during his time at the Allianz Arena and was also in the news earlier this week.

With Kompany banished to the stands, Danks was in charge on the sidelines during the Bavarians’ highly entertaining 5-4 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League. United are certainly impressed by what they have seen so far, and are now eager to take him back to the Premier League.

Background checks in place

The report from TEAMtalk adds that United have already carried out background checks on Danks ahead of a possible move this summer. It states: “Sources understands that Man Utd have already carried out background work on Danks and have been impressed by their findings.”

“Indeed, his tactical acumen, adaptability and experience working across multiple elite environments have all been noted.”

“Sources suggest this is part of a wider process at United, who are conducting due diligence on potential coaching additions should Carrick be handed the role on a full-time basis.”

The report, however, confirms that no formal approach has been made so far for the Englishman.

Final Thoughts

United have followed a well-planned approach in squad reinforcements of late, and securing the services of Danks could be another step in the right direction. All eyes will now be on the permanent appointment process, which could be the most important decision of INEOS’ tenure.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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