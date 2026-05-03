Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat bitter rivals Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 3 – Had nothing to do in the first half, but made a big mistake for Liverpool’s equaliser, passing the ball straight to an opposition player before Cody Gakpo easily buried it into the back of the net.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Solid defensively. Went about his job with minimal fuss.

Harry Maguire 6 – Great block to keep Florian Wirtz’s effort from troubling Lammens, although it came at some personal expense as it struck him squarely on the head. Mostly ok but should have perhaps engaged Dominik Szoboszlai in the run-up to his goal.

Ayden Heaven 7.5 – Didn’t look one bit out of place in a charged contest. An astute performance and has barely put a foot wrong since stepping into the team.

Luke Shaw 6.5 – Rendered Liverpool’s right side ineffective. Superb cross for goal.

Casemiro 6 – His swansong rolls on! Battled hard in midfield and was a threat on goal, especially coming close in the second half when he got on the end of a cross from Bruno Fernandes, but he couldn’t quite beat the goalkeeper.

Kobbie Mainoo 9 – Masterclass! Excellent finish to restore United’s advantage, to cap off what was a sensational display in the middle of the park. Liverpool were no match for him. The very picture of signature calm and composure.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Brilliant cross into the path of Benjamin Sesko for United’s second of the game. At the heart of United’s attacking forays, and unlucky not to get an assist.

Bryan Mbeumo 4 – Started brightly but his level dropped as the game proceeded. Multiple heavy touches and poor passes. Can’t get out of his current bad patch of form.

Matheus Cunha 8 – Another massive goal in a big game! Broke the deadlock with a composed finish. A constant threat on the left, and his hold-up play was superb.

Benjamin Sesko 7.5 – Showed great desire and determination for his goal. His 11th of the campaign.

Substitutes

Amad 2 – Gave the ball away almost immediately upon his introduction at the interval, leading to a Liverpool goal. Another who is in torrid form.

Patrick Dorgu 6 – Nice to have him back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Positive when he was brought on, breaking into the box and looking to cross the ball.

Joshua Zirkzee 5 – On for the dying embers.

Leny Yoro 5 – Same as Zirkzee

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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