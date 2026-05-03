Rio Ferdinand reveals Sir Alex Ferguson’s best advice at United

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has left a lasting impression at Old Trafford. The Scot took the Red Devils to the pinnacle of success during his 26-year reign at the Theatre of Dreams.

His time was marked not just by success, but also by consistency, as the English giants never finished outside the top three in the Premier League. Sir Alex also built several trophy-winning teams, blending the right mix of youth and experience into the cauldron to brew that perfect squad.

It is little wonder then that United became the first English team to win the treble under his reign. The legendary Scot powered the Red Devils to a record 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies, along with a host of other silverware, during his glorious reign.

But Sir Alex did not just win silverware; he also transformed the lives of many players, setting and holding them to standards that helped them realise their potential. Former United defender Rio Ferdinand has now shared an insight into Sir Alex’s winning mentality.

Hard work the only route to success

Speaking to The i Paper, Ferdinand revealed the best advice he received from the legendary Scot. He said: “It was the first thing he said to me, actually. I remember we were sat in his office. It was quite simple, really – he told me to work hard.”

“I’d been given a great opportunity. People would give their right arm, a limb, to go and put the shirt on and play football. And I carried that with me throughout my whole career, to be a professional is a privilege.”

“The ones that think they’ve made it don’t last long at the top. Just keep maintaining that hunger and that desire and that kind of attitude of ‘I haven’t made it yet’. There’s always things to learn. So to rest on your laurels is something that I wasn’t able to do. I didn’t let myself slip into that mindset.”

Ferdinand made 432 appearances under Sir Alex, and even chipped in with eight goals and nine assists. One of those goals, of course, was famously scored in October 2006 in the 2-0 win against Liverpool, whom the Red Devils face on Sunday, 3 March, in the league.

United still searching for Sir Alex’s successor

More than a decade after the legendary Scot’s retirement, United are yet to find his able heir. There have been moments under several managers in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era that had filled fans with optimism.

However, they have all proven to be false dawns, with the Red Devils currently staring ahead to another managerial appointment. Former head coach Ruben Amorim was relieved of his duties in January this year following a dismal 14-month spell.

Michael Carrick has been put in charge as caretaker manager until the end of the season, when a permanent appointment is due. The Englishman, however, has been a revelation so far, picking up nine wins in 13 games and helping United sit third in the league table after 34 games.

Michael Carrick Stats: 2025/26 Season

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7% Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3% Manchester United 13 January 2026 Present 13 9 2 2 69.2% Total - - 152 74 27 51 48.7%

A win on Sunday against their bitter rivals could almost guarantee a top-four finish and help secure Champions League football for next season. That could be a tremendous boost to the club’s summer plans and also put Carrick in a strong position in the race for the permanent job.

Final Thoughts

Sir Alex remains a source of comfort for long-term United fans, who can revel in a whiff of nostalgia every time the going gets tough. However, the Red Devils must step up their pursuit of glory, which is why this summer’s transfer window could be one of the most important in the club’s recent history.

Since Michael Carrick’s first Premier League game in charge of Manchester United, the Red Devils have picked up more points than any other side 📈 Nine wins in 13 league games already surpass the total managed by Ruben Amorim across 20 matches this season 🤯 Old Trafford feels… pic.twitter.com/I7ak5cRAIG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 2, 2026

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