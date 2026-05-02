Every word of Michael Carrick’s embargoed Liverpool press conference



Michael Carrick has been speaking to the media in the embargoed section of the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

As Brighton lost today, the Red Devils need just one point to secure Champions League football next season, something that seemed like a pipedream when the Wallsend man took the reins in January.

Amad’s form

The first question was “Amad was really good against Liverpool at Anfield in October. I just wanted to know what you thought about his performances since you’ve come into the club. He’s not scored or assisted since December, and what do you think he can do to improve?”

Carrick answered:

“I actually think he’s playing well, Amad. Numbers in terms of goals and assists, I think there’s an awful lot more in the game, playing in a winning team like he has, to worry about numbers. I think he’s He gives the team so much. He’s got so much talent, he’s got so much ability, but his work ethic and his attitude is fantastic as well and played different roles at times.”

“I’m a big fan of Amad. I think he was unlucky, unfortunate after we had to change things tactically the other night and it was purely on that why he came off, but he’s given the team an awful lot and it’s the underbelly of what goes into the performance, not always what the headline grabs that actually provides you or prove to be as a team that’s going to be successful and Amad’s part of that.”

Doing the double over Liverpool

Carrick was then asked “the last time United did a double over Liverpool at Anfield, you were in the stands in the away end. What were your memories of that? How big a buzz was that?”

He replied:

“I’d have rather been on the pitch at that point, but I was injured. Yeah, we took the opportunity to go. I’ve done it a number of times, to go in the away end and sample it and feel it and be that connected to it to understand it. So yeah, when Wayne scored, there was a bit of celebrating going on and you kind of lose yourself for a moment or two. Really good memories of it. It’s been a while obviously since we did that. Hopefully we can produce another good result on Sunday.”

The next reporter asked:

“After the game the other night you said that while Champions League football is obviously something you want to qualify for, you didn’t want to over-celebrate it. Is that a message that you’re having to give to the players, or do they already know that while Champions League football is a big thing, they should be sort of aiming higher than that?”

The boss replied:

“I just think it’s the mindset really throughout. Sometimes that comes from me in terms of setting the agenda, setting the goals, setting the targets. But I think the boys are hungry enough and understand enough about this club and where we want to be, how we want it to look, that we’re not going to get carried away with certain things.”

“It’s a good step, you know, it’s huge progress in terms of being at this stage, what they went through as a group last season, and to be now in the position of fighting for and in the position towards the top of the league, it’s a big jump and a big step. So they need to take a lot of credit for that as a playing group and a squad. But they certainly understand that it’s another step and we want to keep trying to achieve more than that.”

“On that theme,” the next reporter followed, “we spoke to Mason [Mount] on Tuesday and he said that this club, these players want to challenge for the title, and it sounded like he might even be thinking next season. But I wondered from your perspective, what’s that like to hear, you know, as a manager? And also, [does it feel like] it could be a realistic opportunity, given the way that the season’s fluctuated for Arsenal, Man City … Liverpool, as we’ve seen, have been title champions last season, but have fallen away this season.”

“To win the league is the ultimate aim, it especially takes an awful lot, I think, for the boys to feel confident and have the hope and that belief that it’s possible at some point around the corner, then that’s exactly where we want to be,” Carrick answered. “And how close you are, time will tell, you know. And I’m not going to be making any major statements with that one, but I think it’s again the improvement of the group, the results that we’ve had against the teams that we’ve had, I think gives the boys a lot of confidence and we need to keep making good steps.”

He was then asked if he’d watched the PSG-Bayern game “and if so, is that kind of the standard of attacking that United and other teams should be kind of aspiring to? Does a game like that also kind of whet the appetite for a return to that level of competition?”

Carrick responded:

“Certainly, to want to be involved in those type of nights late in competitions, Champions League, of course, that’s fortunate enough to do it in the past and the great occasions and you want to be testing yourself at a very, very top level. So yeah, that’s what we’re striving for, without doubt.”

“It was a fantastic game to watch. I’m sure Woody and Jonny as centre-backs and as defenders and defending line, they were all thinking the same as the attackers. But that’s football, you know, it’s It was a fantastic game to watch and all to play for next week.”

Mohamed Salah missing the game

“Can you put into words just what a pain [Salah] has been basically [to United] and what a boost it is not having him up against you on Sunday?”

The manager replied:

“Yeah, I fully respect what he’s achieved, It’s been tough for us at times to watch it and obviously be against us, but a lot of respect for what he’s done for Liverpool, for the league, and the level of performance that he’s produced for so long. So everything does come to an end at some stage and he’s obviously not involved in the game, but we wish him all the best for whatever’s next.”

“Would you rather be not facing him, than having to face him on Sunday?” the reporter asked.

“I’m certainly not going to say that because they’ve got some good players and they’ve got a very good squad and some good individuals, so I won’t be going that far,” Carrick said. “But listen, he’s been one of the best that have graced this great league for so long, so full credit to him for that.”

For every word of the first part of the presser, click here.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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