Confirmed Man United starting XI vs Liverpool: Cunha returns, Heaven keeps his place



Benjamin Sesko and Luke Shaw both play for Manchester United against Liverpool today, despite reports that both were doubtful for the game.

Matheus Cunha is also available again, having missed the Brentford match with a groin injury.

Here is the confirmed starting XI for today’s game.

Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal. The back four are Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Shaw.

Matthijs de Ligt has still not recovered from his long-standing back injury, while Lisandro Martinez serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Midfield and attack

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo once again form the dual pivot in midfield. Ahead of them, Bruno Fernandes is in the central attacking midfield role, with Bryan Mbeumo on the right and Cunha on the left.

Sesko takes his place up front.

Substitutes

On the bench today are Altay Bayindir, Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, Amad and Joshua Zirkzee.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 3.30pm BST.

A point for United will secure them Champions League football for next season, regardless of other results. A win would mean they complete the double over their arch rivals for the first time in a decade.

It would also lift the Red Devils six points clear of the Anfield men, with only three games left to play in the race to finish third in the Premier League.

Today's team news is in! 🔴📋 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 3, 2026

Feature image George Wood via Getty Images

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