Home » Confirmed Man United starting XI vs Liverpool: Cunha returns, Heaven keeps his place

Confirmed Man United starting XI vs Liverpool: Cunha returns, Heaven keeps his place

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Matheus Cunha


Benjamin Sesko and Luke Shaw both play for Manchester United against Liverpool today, despite reports that both were doubtful for the game.

Matheus Cunha is also available again, having missed the Brentford match with a groin injury.

Here is the confirmed starting XI for today’s game.

Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal. The back four are Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Shaw.

Matthijs de Ligt has still not recovered from his long-standing back injury, while Lisandro Martinez serves the final game of his three-match suspension.

Midfield and attack

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo once again form the dual pivot in midfield. Ahead of them, Bruno Fernandes is in the central attacking midfield role, with Bryan Mbeumo on the right and Cunha on the left.

Sesko takes his place up front.

Substitutes

On the bench today are Altay Bayindir, Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, Amad and Joshua Zirkzee.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 3.30pm BST.

A point for United will secure them Champions League football for next season, regardless of other results. A win would mean they complete the double over their arch rivals for the first time in a decade.

It would also lift the Red Devils six points clear of the Anfield men, with only three games left to play in the race to finish third in the Premier League.

Feature image George Wood via Getty Images

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Red Billy is the managing editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and two magazines and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Billy first saw United live in 1971, watching George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, before becoming a League Match ticket book holder from 1975/76 and a writer since 1995. Billy still insists Matteo Darmian and Alex Telles could have made it at United given half a chance.

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