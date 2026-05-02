Senne Lammens: United’s stance on Belgian ace’s future revealed

Manchester United took a risk by signing Senne Lammens last summer despite being linked to Emiliano Martinez, and it has turned out to be a masterstroke. The Red Devils were looking for a new goalkeeper following the struggles of Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian had conceded 65 goals in 50 games in all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign as United finished 15th in the Premier League table. INEOS were desperate for an upgrade between the sticks and Martinez, who was already regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, was reportedly on their agenda.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s Premier League experience was also an enticing factor for the English giants. However, the Red Devils surprised everyone by moving for Royal Antwerp custodian Lammens instead on transfer deadline day.

As we approach the final weeks of the season, it is safe to say that the Belgian is now one of the most important players at the club.

Lammens’ Old Trafford rise

Lammens rose through the ranks at Club Brugge but gained prominence as an efficient shot-stopper after moving to Antwerp in 2023. His efforts reportedly caught the eye of United’s chief goalkeeping scout, Tony Coton, and INEOS secured him for a reported fee of £18.1 million.

That already looks like a fantastic investment, with the Belgian settling in quickly at the Theatre of Dreams. Lammens has started every game since his debut against Sunderland in October last year, impressing with his calmness and exceptional shot-stopping skills.

Where the goalkeeping position was once United’s bane and regularly in the news for the wrong reasons, the 23 year old has overseen a complete turnaround. The 6’4” custodian has also been a commanding presence during set pieces, which was once the team’s Achilles’ heel.

Senne Lammens Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 28 35 6 - - 2,520' Jupiler Pro League 4 4 - - - 360' FA Cup 1 2 - - - 90' Total 33 41 6 - - 2,970'

Which is why a recent report from AS naming Lammens among 13 players United are planning to offload this summer raised quite a few eyebrows. Journalist Graeme Bailey has now provided a clarification on the matter.

Lammens the new No. 1

Speaking to TEAMtalk, Bailey rubbished the report from Spain, insisting that the Belgian remains the No. 1 at Old Trafford. He said: “We know Matheus Cunha and Kobbie Mainoo have hogged the headlines, especially since Michael Carrick took charge, and rightly so.”

“But I can confirm that the club are delighted with Senne Lammens and that signing. Let’s not forget the goalkeeping department was a huge worry but he has come in and settled brilliantly, they love him.”

“United fully believe they have smashed this one out of the park. There will be a lot of goalkeeper moves at United this summer but that will be Onana and Bayindir leaving. Lammens is entrenched as United’s number one.”

Final Thoughts

Lammens has quietly solved United’s goalkeeping conundrum and the position now appears secured for the next decade. “Baby Courtois” is also expected to get better with age and experience, so the Red Devils have certainly struck gold with this transfer.

Senne Lammens has prevented more goals than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season (5.3) and has not made a single mistake leading to a goal in 29 games across all competitions. Since his debut, United have conceded 35 goals, the fourth lowest amount of goals in… pic.twitter.com/hlPSzfMHMX — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) May 1, 2026

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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