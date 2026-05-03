Sir Alex Ferguson update after he’s taken to hospital before win vs. Liverpool



An extremely positive update has been provided on the situation of legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson after he was taken to hospital just before the 3-2 win against Liverpool.

Sir Alex taken to hospital

Just before United vs. Liverpool kicked off, it emerged that Sir Alex was taken to hospital in an ambulance from the tunnel area of Old Trafford.

It’s said that the Scot felt unwell and was attended to by medics.

According to the BBC, the hospital visit was precautionary in nature, not a response to an emergency situation. Club chiefs are said to be optimistic that he will be fit enough to return home.

Just hours before the game kicked off on Sunday, Sir Alex was seen with guests at the stadium.

Dr Aseem Malhotra, a consultant cardiologist, posted a picture on X with the caption, “A privilege, honour and dream come true to be invited to spend some quality time with Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the game against Liverpool today at Old Trafford.”

A privilege, honour and dream come true to be invited to spend some quality time with Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the game against Liverpool today at old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/Id5EFLlNBK — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) May 3, 2026

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Carrick conveyed his best wishes to his former boss while acknowledging that the events had touched him personally. He also expressed hope that the victory would give Sir Alex a lift.

Health update

Jamie Jackson of The Guardian has given an update on Sir Alex.

According to Jackson, “Sir Alex Ferguson is fine after being taken ill and to hospital, i am told…”

Sir Alex Ferguson is fine after being taken ill and to hospital, i am told… — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) May 3, 2026

This comes as very good news and hopefully, we will see the 84-year-old back at the Theatre of Dreams as soon as possible.

Sir Alex’s illustrious managerial career at United yielded a staggering 38 trophies over 27 hugely successful years, ending in 2013.

He joined the Red Devils in 1986 and was in charge for 1,500 games, leading United to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League triumphs.

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