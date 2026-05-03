Home » Sir Alex Ferguson update after he’s taken to hospital before win vs. Liverpool

Sir Alex Ferguson update after he’s taken to hospital before win vs. Liverpool

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


An extremely positive update has been provided on the situation of legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson after he was taken to hospital just before the 3-2 win against Liverpool.

Sir Alex taken to hospital

Just before United vs. Liverpool kicked off, it emerged that Sir Alex was taken to hospital in an ambulance from the tunnel area of Old Trafford.

It’s said that the Scot felt unwell and was attended to by medics.

According to the BBC, the hospital visit was precautionary in nature, not a response to an emergency situation. Club chiefs are said to be optimistic that he will be fit enough to return home.

Just hours before the game kicked off on Sunday, Sir Alex was seen with guests at the stadium.

Dr Aseem Malhotra, a consultant cardiologist, posted a picture on X with the caption, “A privilege, honour and dream come true to be invited to spend some quality time with Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the game against Liverpool today at Old Trafford.”

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Carrick conveyed his best wishes to his former boss while acknowledging that the events had touched him personally. He also expressed hope that the victory would give Sir Alex a lift.

Health update

Jamie Jackson of The Guardian has given an update on Sir Alex.

According to Jackson, “Sir Alex Ferguson is fine after being taken ill and to hospital, i am told…”

This comes as very good news and hopefully, we will see the 84-year-old back at the Theatre of Dreams as soon as possible.

Sir Alex’s illustrious managerial career at United yielded a staggering 38 trophies over 27 hugely successful years, ending in 2013.

He joined the Red Devils in 1986 and was in charge for 1,500 games, leading United to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League triumphs.

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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