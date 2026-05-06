Amad identifies “biggest change” at heart of United’s revival under Carrick



Manchester United forward Amad has revealed the “biggest change” that Michael Carrick has made at the club, and how it is powering their transformation.

Super Michael Carrick

Carrick has done a tremendous job since he replaced Ruben Amorim at the start of the year.

He has taken charge of 14 games and won 10, drawn two and lost two. Sunday’s 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Liverpool left United in third place in the Premier League table, six points above the Merseyside outfit.

The triumph also secured Champions League football for United, which was earmarked as the primary objective when Carrick was named interim head coach.

Not only have results improved, but performances are also markedly better than under Amorim. The legendary midfielder has restored belief in the squad, and optimism is growing that United can finally push on.

Carrick has made himself a frontrunner for the position on a full-time basis and there is growing belief that the job is his to lose. United remain adamant that an appointment will only be made once all available and suitable options have been considered, but all signs point to Carrick coming out on top.

This is an outcome Amad is certainly hoping for, as he himself told Sky Sports.

Amad hails Carrick

The Ivorian told the news outlet, “Honestly, it’s not the player who decides who is going to stay here next season, but what I can say (is) everyone is happy to have him as manager.”

“Everyone is with him. He’s that manager who has a good relationship with every player, so we are really happy to have him as manager and, yeah, we will be happy if we have him next season as manager.”

Amad credited Carrick’s man management, which he himself has benefited from amid his poor patch of form.

“Even when you are in tough moments, he’s there to talk to you, he’s there to help you.”

The forward added, “I think the biggest change maybe is because the team is now more impactful. Like in the dressing room, we are really together. Every mistake is not a problem, your mistake is my mistake, so we are a team that doesn’t care if you do a mistake.”

“You go again, so we go forward. We want to win as a team.”

“That’s something that changed the team, and I think it’s also because of Michael Carrick and his staff – don’t forget also Trav (coach Travis Binnion) and the other staff. They are really important for the team, and they bring that kind of energy to the team, and that is very important.”

Amad and his teammates are next in action on Saturday when they go away to Sunderland. He of course has a special attachment to the Black Cats, having enjoyed a successful loan stint with them during the 2022/23 season.

Recalling his time at the Stadium of Light, Amad told Sky, “Tony Mowbray was like a dad and manager for me. We had such a good relationship. He was there to help me every time saying, ‘you are the player I want in my team, you are going to decide the games.'”

“I really enjoyed my time in Sunderland. Honestly, I have nothing bad to say about the club. Now I’m one of the big fans because I watch every game when they play, so I’m so happy for what they did this season.”

Sunderland vs. United kicks off at 15:00 BST.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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