Joshua Zirkzee: Man United star disagrees with INEOS over future

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is set to clash with the club’s hierarchy over his long-term future at Old Trafford, according to a new report.

Failing to Adapt

Zirkzee has failed to impress since arriving from Serie A side Bologna for £36.5 million two years ago, struggling to establish himself under three successive head coaches: Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim and interim boss Michael Carrick.

A dismal record of nine goals and four assists in 79 appearances in a red shirt tells its own story, but the Netherlands international’s all-round play has also left a lot to be desired.

A return to Italy was a real possibility in January, with both AS Roma and Juventus making advances to strike a deal. However, United ruled out any first-team exits to maintain a strong squad in the push for Champions League qualification.

Sunday’s pulsating 3-2 victory over Liverpool achieved this goal — likely securing Carrick the full-time job — and also helped accelerate the club’s plans in the summer window.

United are on the lookout for a more experienced No.9 to lighten the load on Benjamin Sesko. However, this will require Zirkzee to be sold to fund a more capable replacement, with a minimum fee of around £22 million needed to avoid a PSR hit.

Zirkzee wants to stay

Attacking Football claims United are now “pushing hard” to seal a departure, with Napoli said to be interested in a loan deal. This is not a plan matched by the player, however.

The report states Zirkzee is “determined to stay and fight for his place” as he looks to finally carve out a home for himself in M16. Talks are understood to be scheduled this month, during which the hierarchy will inform the Dutchman of their intention to sell him.

This puts the two parties on a collision course at the end of the season, as INEOS will be unable to fund the recruitment of a new striker without the pre-existing one first leaving.

Final Thoughts

The pressure to reinforce the forward line is eased by the fact that both Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are capable of playing through the middle, with Carrick having favoured the latter in the early period of his tenure.

Furthermore, Chido Obi is waiting in the wings after a strong 2026 campaign for the youth sides. The club are said to be planning for the 18-year-old Dane to feature more often for the first team next year.

There is also the issue of trying to force a sale in the Italian market, with the weaker financial position of Serie A sides often leading them to seek loan deals rather than permanent ones.

It takes three to tango when facilitating a transfer: the seller, the buyer and the player. Given that two thirds of the equation look unwilling to play ball with the first, the likelihood of Zirkzee remaining at the Theatre of Dreams is growing by the day.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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