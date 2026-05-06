Home » Elisabeth Terland: Man United make major transfer call on striker

Elisabeth Terland: Man United make major transfer call on striker

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United have reportedly reached a major decision on the future of striker Elisabeth Terland ahead of the summer window.

Talisman

Terland has enjoyed a productive time at United since joining the club from Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2024.

She parted ways with the Seagulls following the expiration of her contract, having spent two years with them. Terland bagged 49 goals for Brighton.

The  24-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months.

The Norwegian enjoyed a superb debut campaign at Leigh Sports Village, netting 12 goals in 27 appearances. She was crucial as United secured Champions League football.

For the second year running, Terland is United’s top goalscorer. With the campaign on the brink of ending, she boasts an impressive 15 goals in 31 matches across all competitions.

But she has been sidelined since late March with an injury. According to The Athletic, United will listen to offers for Terland.

Transfer decision

The news outlet reveals, “Manchester United will consider selling striker Elisabeth Terland in the summer if they receive an offer that meets their valuation.”

“United would prefer to recoup a fee to reinvest in the squad rather than let the player leave on a free transfer next year.”

“According to sources with knowledge of the matter, who wish to remain anonymous to protect relationships, the Norway international would like to stay but the club and player have not reached an agreement over a new deal. The club feel the relationship with the player remains positive.”

The report further adds that Terland rejected a new contract offer in November.

Marc Skinner and his players return to WSL action on Saturday, 16 May, when they go away to Chelsea.

Feature image Michael Campanella via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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