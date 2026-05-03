Leah Galton: Man United Women star bids emotional farewell

Manchester United Women dropped more vital points in the race for European football.

Lea Schuller grabbed a 94th-minute goal but United still could only secure a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion Women.

Leah Galton exit

It was announced earlier in the week that United star Leah Galton would be leaving the club at the end of the season when her contract expired.

The Englishwoman was one of the original players who started with the club in 2018, like Ella Toone and Millie Turner.

The 31-year-old played the final eight minutes of the match and spoke to the club’s media after the match.

Reflecting on her time at the club, she said, “I have so many memories. Even today, seeing everyone out here, it is making me emotional, it’s really nice.”

“I think that’s going to be the hardest thing, not seeing these guys everyday. It’s going to be weird, it is going to be strange but I am not going to be a stranger. I will be around, you haven’t seen the last of me.

Her future

Opening up on her future, she said it was a sad day for herself and her family and friends, but at the same time, it was also exciting.

She explained, “it is something new and something different but also just leaving your home is weird. I is hard and not something you ever want to do but I think the time is right. I’m going to miss the girls and I’m going to miss the fans.”

Speaking directly to the fans at the end of her interview, she said, “thank you. Thank you for the support, thank you for turning up even when things are hard. We are a big club and we have ups and downs all the time but I think the main thing is that everyone has stuck with us.”

She also expressed that she sees the club having a positive future without her.

Galton elaborated, “I think you can see from this season that we are going places. It is exciting and I hope the girls will go on and take it even further.”

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