Marc Skinner: Man United Women boss singles out one player for praise

Marc Skinner spoke to the club’s website after another disappointing result for his Manchester United Women’s team.

Resilience

The Red Devils drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion, all but ensuring they will not qualify for the Champions League next season.

Commenting on the match, Skinner said, “look, I can’t stress enough, Brighton’s game plan was to sit back and counter us, press high and they’ve got the goal from the press. We are disappointed with the goal, we should be able to play simply out of that situation. It is what it is.”

The manager also praised his side’s resilience in getting back into the game and scoring a 94th-minute equaliser.

Lea Schuller

He also singled out January signing Lea Schuller for special praise after her goal.

Skinner explained, “congratulations to Lea Schuller, if we serve her in the box, she will score goals. We need to be better, we need to do better at that.”

The manager was also asked about what Brighton did well to stop United creating many chances, but he instead decided to focus on what United struggled to do themselves.

He elaborated, “honestly sometimes it is about the opponent, today I don’t think it was. I think it was about missing little bits of quality, little bits of incision, with the right weight at the right time. We do need to be able to supply quickly into that back line. We probably played backwards a little too much in the first half and we need to be more aggressive with the ball. A couple of times we were offside and we shouldn’t be. So these are all factors that you have to take into account. No excuses, we didn’t take the three points but the players have shown that resilience not to give up in the game.”

Chelsea

United have one more match left in the season, when they travel to face Chelsea, and he explained what his side need to do to get the win.

He stated, “against Chelsea, everyone is accountable. All of us need to stand up and give absolutely everything and that is key to beating teams like Chelsea.”

Leah Galton

Finally, Leah Galton received a warm round of applause when she came on as a substitute for the final time at the Progress with Unity Stadium as a Manchester United player.

It was announced earlier in the week that she will be leaving at the end of the season, and Skinner praised her impact on the club.

He explained, “you can see how much she means to people. To be an original, someone who started with the team, that is incredible in modern sport. Leah deserves a lot of credit for what she has given to Manchester United.”

Featured image Maja Hitij via Getty Images

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