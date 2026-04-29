Rafael Leao: Man United’s pursuit of AC Milan star takes sharp twist

Manchester United’s pursuit of AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao is ramping up as intermediaries continue to work behind the scenes to sound out a deal, according to the latest report from Italy.

Cut-Price Deal

Despite a contract at the San Siro which contains a €175 million release clause, I Rossoneri are ready to slash their asking price for Leao this summer. With only two years remaining on his deal and growing concerns over clashes with the coaching staff, Milan want to cut ties with the 26-year-old forward as the relationship between both parties is on the “verge of breaking down.”

A report relayed by The Peoples Person claims an agreement could now be struck at the €70m mark, while a separate update revealed it may drop as low as €50m (£43m) to force an exit.

The Portugal international is one of the most gifted footballers in world football, possessing a potent pairing of physical and technical gifts that few of his competitors can even dream of. But he is yet to find the formula to apply his talents consistently, with question marks over attitude and application having plagued him throughout his career.

Luka Modric, his teammate in Milan and a player who knows what a world-class forward looks like, showered the 6’2 speedster with praise earlier in the season.

“Rafa is really amazing,” the 40-year-old Croatian midfielder said in October. “He’s an amazing talent, from outside when I used to watch him and now when I train with him, I see he is one of the best players in the world. The incredible thing is that he can still improve, it just depends on him.”

While there are valid concerns over Leao, a price tag of £43m for a forward with the profile and skillset to single-handedly devastate defences is one that will pique the curiosity of every top club in Europe – including the Red Devils.

United on the hunt

United are understood to be joined in the hunt by Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, while Spanish heavyweights FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are also admirers. Industry sources describe Milan’s demand as being considered “excellent value by many elite clubs for a 26-year-old of Leao’s calibre in the current market.”

Gazzetta dello Sport confirms interest from Old Trafford, revealing an unnamed agent is working as an intermediary between the executive branch and the player’s camp. Club-to-club negotiations are yet to commence, but talks are expected to ramp up at the end of the season.

The Italian newspaper claims a swap deal is also in the works to further lower the price, with Milan retaining a long-standing interest in Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch forward has failed to settle in England and a return to Serie A is expected this summer.

Two other candidates on the chopping block are Manuel Ugarte and Marcus Rashford, as the Italian giant has been linked with both in recent windows.

The report states Zirkzee is the much more likely option, however, with fellow Italian outlet Calciomercato confirming United have held initial talks over the possibility of an exchange of forwards.

Final Thoughts

Stylistically, Leao is a perfect option on the left wing of a 4-2-3-1 system, which is expected to remain in place regardless of who is United’s head coach next season. If the club can strike a deal by including an unwanted player to lower the fee, it would help further mitigate the risks he poses from a behavioural and mentality perspective.

The Saudi Pro League has also been suggested as a possible destination for the Almada native, but he is said to only be interested in a switch to one of Europe’s elite. This offers further hope that the penny is dropping for a player whose value on the pitch is as high as he chooses it to be.

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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