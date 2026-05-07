Myles Lewis-Skelly: Man United hold talks as Arsenal make clear choice

Manchester United’s pursuit of Myles Lewis-Skelly has taken a sharp turn, despite the Red Devils leading the chase for the Arsenal starlet, according to a new report.

Two Birds One Stone

With Champions League football secured after last weekend’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool, United’s attention now turns to a defining summer window for INEOS.

The most urgent priority is an overhaul of the midfield unit. Casemiro‘s contract will expire in June, while Manuel Ugarte‘s future hangs precariously in the balance.

Two options are expected to arrive to fix the stalling engine room, though a third could be signed if a buyer can be found for the 25-year-old Uruguayan.

The club are also intent on bolstering the left-hand side of the pitch, with both full-backs and wingers on the radar. Luke Shaw has stayed fit this season, but the increased workload of a return to Europe will take its toll on the 30-year-old Englishman’s body next year.

This has led United to plot a bombshell raid on the Emirates to sign Lewis-Skelly, given he is capable of playing in central midfield or at left-back.

TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils are pushing the hardest out of the 19-year-old dynamo’s suitors. Talks have been held between club officials and intermediaries, with a sense that regular first-team minutes are his biggest priority.

“Sources have confirmed Manchester United remain the most strongly interested club, viewing the England international as a long-term successor to Luke Shaw.

“Intermediaries have spoken about the player to Old Trafford officials, and United appreciate his technical ability and versatility as they seek to rebuild their defence. A move to Manchester would provide the regular first-team football Lewis-Skelly craves, particularly with an eye on securing his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England plans moving forward.”

Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham are also interested, while Spanish rivals Atletico and Real Madrid are both admirers of the Hale End graduate.

Arsenal rule out an exit

If the season had ended a few weeks ago, United’s hopes of striking a deal with Arsenal would have been sky-high, as Lewis-Skelly has been largely ignored by Mikel Arteta this season.

However, the Spanish manager has since entrusted him to start in midfield for two of Arsenal’s biggest matches of the season over the past week — first in the 3-0 win over Fulham that strengthened their grip on top spot in the Premier League, and then in the 1-0 victory over Atlético Madrid that sealed their place in the Champions League final.

The youngster shone in each game, earning standing ovations from the Emirates faithful when being substituted in both after producing excellent performances next to Declan Rice. And while these displays justify United’s interest, they have also virtually killed any chance of an exit from north London this summer, as Arsenal are understood to now be keen to keep their academy starlet.

“Now, having forced his way back into the reckoning, the prospect of a move away looks to have been firmly taken off the menu. Indeed, sources understand that performances like those against Fulham suggest the Gunners would likely prefer to retain and develop the talent, rather than cash in prematurely. With the summer window approaching, Lewis-Skelly’s future remains far less uncertain,” TEAMtalk contends.

Final Thoughts

Lewis-Skelly ticked virtually every box INEOS look for from a recruitment perspective: young, athletic, tactically versatile, ‘cheap’ wages, homegrown, Premier League proven — and the fact it would have dealt a blow to a rival would have been the cherry on top.

The report states there is still a chance United could “intensify” their interest, but it would require an “exceptional” offer to bring Arsenal to the negotiating table. And even if the money was fronted, Arteta’s signal of trust now means Lewis-Skelly is “unlikely to pursue a departure from the club he loves.”

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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