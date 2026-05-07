Sir Alex Ferguson: Michael Owen reveals shock after former manager’s scare

Manchester United fans had a fantastic Sunday across the world.

Great result

This was owing to the fantastic 3-2 league win over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The win ensured that Champions League football would once again be arriving on the red side of Manchester next season.

What’s more, the victory secured a rare league double over Liverpool, the first in a decade.

Kobbie Mainoo’s goal was also the perfect way to celebrate his new contract and to keep up the fine record of an academy player scoring in every season in the post-war period.

Sir Alex Ferguson scare

Nonetheless, the afternoon started in terrible fashion as news filtered around Old Trafford that former manager Sir Alex Ferguson had been taken to hospital.

Thankfully, it was revealed shortly after that it had just been a scare and the 84-year-old was allowed to return to his home promptly after.

Michael Owen conversation

The former Liverpool striker, Michael Owen, was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2009 and spent three seasons at the club, winning a league and a league cup trophy.

It has been revealed that the former striker was speaking to Sir Alex just hours before the health scare.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Owen stated, “I spoke to him, I was on the phone to him for forty minutes that morning.”

He continued, “we were talking about football. We were talking about horses. As I say, he’s got horses here [at his Manor House Stables]. Most Saturday mornings, he gives me a call, and we go through all the horses for the day, and we share what we know and things like that.”

Owen added, “So yeah, I speak to him regularly, and he sounded absolutely brilliant, sharp as a tack as normal”, contributing to the shock that he had to be rushed to hospital.

The former England international also explained, “it was such a shock to hear, obviously, that the next day he was taken unwell, but hopefully it’s not too serious.”

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