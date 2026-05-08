Moise Kean: Why Manchester United are chasing Everton flop

Manchester United remain open to adding more firepower to their attacking line ahead of next season.

The Red Devils transformed their attack last summer by bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. Given how their past signings have fared, it is not far-fetched to say that the trio have been successes so far.

However, their depth up front remains underwhelming, especially for a club set for a Champions League campaign.

Manchester United interested in Moise Kean

According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Moise Kean.

The 26-year-old Italian was once regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting striker prospects after breaking through at Juventus. He then moved to Everton.

Kean never managed to find his feet in the Premier League, scoring just four times in 39 appearances for the Toffees. However, he has rebuilt his reputation at Fiorentina, having bagged 34 goals in 77.

The Italian publication claims there are doubts as to whether Kean will stay in Florence beyond this season.

United have reportedly “consistently followed” him for months. Last year, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming there was “regret” at Old Trafford about missing out on Kean despite Sesko’s arrival.

Kean’s current contract runs until 2029, but it includes a release clause worth €62m (£53.6m). This will be active between 1 July and 15 July. During this period, Fiorentina would be powerless if United approach.

Moise Kean is too expensive

According to The Athletic, United want to sign an experienced centre-forward in the summer.

Kean certainly fits the brief in that regard, having made his senior debut in 2016. Despite his difficult spell at Everton, the imposing number nine’s experience of English football may also work in his favour.

However, the €62m price tag should prevent United from making any serious move for Kean, given the striker position is not the club’s priority.

The Red Devils intend to spend the vast majority of their budget on overhauling the midfield. For the rest, United are allegedly studying this summer’s list of free agents.

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