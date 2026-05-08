Jadon Sancho: Man United winger achieves impressive feat with Aston Villa

Manchester United will say goodbye to one of the worst signings in the club’s history this summer when his contract runs out in June.

Terrible United career

The winger was pursued relentlessly by Manchester United for two summers and was finally signed in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund for the massive fee of £73 million.

Sadly, Sancho’s time at Old Trafford has been a catastrophe. The English winger has only managed 83 appearances for the club and scored 12 goals.

He has spent the last three seasons on loan with Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa, where he has enjoyed team success.

Three seasons, three finals

Sancho only came on as a late substitute last night with Aston Villa already coasting 4-0 in their Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

He played the final nine minutes of the game and only had one touch of the ball.

The winger did not have any key passes or shots on goal.

The 26-year-old also made one defensive contribution, making one clearance in the victory.

Aston Villa and Sancho will take on German side Freiburg on Wednesday 20th May, and it will, incredibly, be Sancho’s third different European final in three years.

Jadon Sancho will play his 3rd European final in the last three years with three different clubs. 🏆✨ 2023/24 – Champions League final

2024/25 – Conference League final

2025/26 – Europa League final pic.twitter.com/VETWNTZDPj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2026

The English forward had a very strong end to the 2024 season and helped Borussia Dortmund to the final of the Champions League.

Unfortunately, they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid but gave a very good account of themselves.

Last season, Sancho tasted victory as Chelsea crushed Real Betis 4-1 to win the Conference League, with the English winger scoring in the final.

The winger has been a bit-part player at most this season for the Villans but will now have the chance to do what few players have ever done and play in all three separate finals.

Jadon Sancho stats vs Nottingham Forest

Stat Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 0/0 Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Dribbled past 0

Source: Sofascore

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social