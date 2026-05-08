Home » Jadon Sancho: Man United winger achieves impressive feat with Aston Villa

Jadon Sancho: Man United winger achieves impressive feat with Aston Villa

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Sancho

Manchester United will say goodbye to one of the worst signings in the club’s history this summer when his contract runs out in June.

Terrible United career

The winger was pursued relentlessly by Manchester United for two summers and was finally signed in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund for the massive fee of £73 million.

Sadly, Sancho’s time at Old Trafford has been a catastrophe. The English winger has only managed 83 appearances for the club and scored 12 goals.

He has spent the last three seasons on loan with Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa, where he has enjoyed team success.

Three seasons, three finals

Sancho only came on as a late substitute last night with Aston Villa already coasting 4-0 in their Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

He played the final nine minutes of the game and only had one touch of the ball.

The winger did not have any key passes or shots on goal.

The 26-year-old also made one defensive contribution, making one clearance in the victory.

Aston Villa and Sancho will take on German side Freiburg on Wednesday 20th May, and it will, incredibly, be Sancho’s third different European final in three years.

The English forward had a very strong end to the 2024 season and helped Borussia Dortmund to the final of the Champions League.

Unfortunately, they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid but gave a very good account of themselves.

Last season, Sancho tasted victory as Chelsea crushed Real Betis 4-1 to win the Conference League, with the English winger scoring in the final.

The winger has been a bit-part player at most this season for the Villans but will now have the chance to do what few players have ever done and play in all three separate finals.

Jadon Sancho stats vs Nottingham Forest

StatValue
Goals0
Assists0
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches1
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes0/0
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Ground duels (won)0 (0)
Dribbled past0

Source: Sofascore

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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