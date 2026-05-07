Bruno Fernandes’ phenomenal season continues with stunning new club record



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has set a remarkable new club record, as he eyes the Premier League Player of the Year award.

Captain fantastic

Fernandes has led the charge this season, playing a crucial role in United’s qualification for the Champions League.

While he didn’t get on the scoresheet or officially register an assist in Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool, he was still instrumental, delivering the ball that led to Benjamin Sesko’s finish.

Fernandes boasts eight goals and 19 assists. He is just two assists shy of breaking the Premier League record (20), which is held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

During the 3-1 win over Aston Villa in March, Fernandes surpassed David Beckham to become the United player with the most assists in a single Premier League season. Beckham had previously held the record with 15 assists in the 1999/2000 campaign.

Statman Dave has now revealed that Fernandes leads every United player, past or present, in yet another elite category.

Unmatched record

Statman Dave notes, “Bruno Fernandes has created more chances in the Premier League this season (120) than any other Manchester United player ever has on record.”

Bruno Fernandes has created more chances in the Premier League this season (120) than any other Manchester United player ever has on record. Peerless playmaker. 🔝🔝🔝 pic.twitter.com/CQ7UaZ4js7 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 6, 2026

This is just another remarkable achievement for Fernandes, who is undoubtedly operating at a new level in his career.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick has repeatedly spoken of the Portugal international’s importance to the team and how big of a pleasure it is to work with him.

Heading into the summer, there is still some speculation over Fernandes’ future amidst rumours that he could be on his way out. In addition to the Saudi Pro League, he also continues to be linked to clubs like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray.

But as the numbers show, United can scarcely afford to part ways with the playmaker.

Fernandes and his teammates are next in action on Saturday when they go away to Sunderland.

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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