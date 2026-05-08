Sandro Tonali: Man United ready to strike for Newcastle talisman

Manchester United are ready to ramp up their pursuit of Newcastle maestro Sandro Tonali, according to the latest report from Italy.

Best in England

Despite enduring a torrid start to life on Tyneside after a ten-month ban for breaching betting rules, Tonali has bounced back to establish himself as one of the finest operators in the Premier League.

Combining the technique and tactical awareness for which Italian midfielders are famed with an unrelenting engine and excellent ball-winning abilities, the 26-year-old is effective across all phases of play.

It’s little wonder that Newcastle’s struggles this season, with the club currently stranded in thirteenth place and with no hope of qualifying for Europe, have put England’s biggest clubs on red alert over a potential raid.

United are joined by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in their admiration, while Serie A giant Juventus are hoping to seal a return to Italy if finances permit.

However, the Magpies are intent on retaining their best players amidst growing unrest at St James’ Park. They are expected to demand up to £100 million to let Tonali leave the north-east of England, which was understood to have cooled United’s interest — but that looks set to change now.

United ready to strike

Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web claims the Red Devils are “ready to submit a suitable offer” for the Lodi native.

United are described as “ahead of the game” and have communicated their intent to intensify their interest. While it is not specified whether this message has been delivered to the player or his club, it is believed to be the former.

Interestingly, the Italian outlet contends the price is now around the £86 million mark, potentially explaining why United have reignited a pursuit.

The club’s primary target is understood to be Elliot Anderson, but Manchester City are frontrunners for the Nottingham Forest and England star’s signature. Other names on the list are Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, with whom United agreed personal terms last summer.

Final Thoughts

The task of replacing the departing Casemiro will be one which defines INEOS’ tenure as rulers at the Theatre of Dreams. The Brazilian behemoth will leave an enormous gap in the squad when his contract expires in June.

Tonali is one of the few players in the Premier League not already plying his trade for a ‘Big Six’ club who could fill these shoes, along with Anderson. If United are now ready to strike a deal, it would be the perfect start to the summer window.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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