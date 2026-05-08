Tchouameni: Blockbuster contract United can offer to Real Madrid star

Aurelien Tchouameni’s Real Madrid career has been thrown into turmoil, just at the right time as far as Manchester United are concerned.

Real have opened disciplinary proceedings against Tchouameni and Federico Valverde after the two players reportedly came to blows ahead of Sunday’s Clasico, in which Barcelona can lift the La Liga title.

Mundo Deportivo claim that they could face a sanction of up to 20 matches of suspension without pay. As such, it is not out of the question that the Frenchman may have already played his final game for Los Blancos amid serious interest from United.

Manchester United could benefit from chaos at Real Madrid

It has been widely reported that Manchester United view Aurelien Tchouameni as one of their preferred candidates to replace Casemiro, having seen the dynamic midfielder do the same at Real Madrid since arriving from AS Monaco in 2022.

The 6’2″ French behemoth’s athleticism and positional awareness make him a cheat code in transition. At Old Trafford, the 26-year-old would allow Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes the freedom to attack the final third with more ferocity.

Up until the start of this week, not many would have given United a chance of luring arguably Real Madrid’s best midfielder to the Premier League. However, that sentiment has changed.

According to Attacking Football journalist Paddy Keogh, the fighting issue between Tchouameni and Valverde “could turn out VERY good for Man United.”

It is claimed Real are open to cashing in on their midfield maestro for around £70 million and “it genuinely feels like it could happen.” But there is a pay-rise twist.

Manchester United can match Real Madrid’s contract offer

Keogh reveals that the France international initially joined Real on a contract worth £150k per week and he is now on about £200k a week.

Before the dramatic turn of events in the Spanish capital, it was believed the La Liga powerhouses offered him a £250k per week deal.

It is claimed United can match that “easily” for a player of Tchouameni‘s calibre.

However, INEOS would be reluctant to go over that as they have a strict £250k cap for elite signings. United had to offer north of £300k to both Raphael Varane and Casemiro to convince them to leave Madrid for Manchester.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United have made a “formative approach” to Tchouameni to gauge his potential interest.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social