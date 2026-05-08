Frenkie de Jong: Jaap Stam pushes for transfer to Man United

Manchester United have secured their return to Champions League football after a fine run since the start of the calendar year that is likely to see them finish in the top three of the Premier League. Qualification for Europe’s top competition will make INEOS’s summer a much easier one, with the funds from participating in the tournament providing a timely boost to the coffers at Old Trafford.

Additionally, the draw of competing at the top level of European football should allow United to fish in the ponds of the elite players across the globe.

Old flame linked once more

Therefore, as ever with United, the rumour mill is going into overdrive with a raft of stars linked to improving the options at the Theatre of Dreams for next season. It is widely acknowledged that INEOS will be focusing on the middle of the park in the transfer market, with the need to improve in the engine room evident, particularly with Casemiro’s exit at the end of the campaign.

INEOS have favoured Premier League-proven players in their recruitment since taking over the sporting structure in 2024, but they have been urged to finally get a deal over the line for a player on the continent they have been linked with for what feels like every transfer window in recent memory.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, former United defender Jaap Stam says the club should move heaven and earth to convince Frenkie de Jong to swap Barcelona for Manchester, and he is even willing to do his bit to make the deal happen.

Stam heaped praise on his fellow Dutchman, saying he would be the perfect player for United due to his technical qualities and offered his services to help bring him to the north of England.

“I think Frenkie de Jong would be the ideal player, he is very good with the ball. We can talk about his physique in the Premier League, maybe, because if you look at the individual duels, the tackles and the physical aspect, of course he’s not the greatest, but he’s a very good player.

“So, if the opportunity presents itself for United, I would help them. I’ll cycle to Barcelona and bring him to United, no problem,” he said.

Deal unlikely

Despite United’s obvious admiration for De Jong, it does rather feel like the ship has sailed on a deal that looked all but done when Erik ten Hag was in situ at the club. Terms were seemingly agreed to see the midfield maestro make the move to United, but inexplicable financial issues at the Camp Nou played a huge role in the transfer falling through and saw De Jong continue his stay in Spain.

As mentioned, it feels as though INEOS are likely to be shopping in the Premier League for their first-choice targets after the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo proved a success last summer.

Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonali and Carlos Baleba are players at the top of the wish list of the owners, who will be looking for at least two additions to the midfield before the new campaign.

Whilst De Jong would be an undoubted quality signing, it would be a huge shock to see Stam needing to hop on his bike and do any heavy lifting on the club’s behalf this summer.

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