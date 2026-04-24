Sandro Tonali performs U-turn amid United, City’s interest



Manchester United’s hunt for a midfielder to replace the outgoing Casemiro is getting complicated by the day.

Despite Manchester City looking at other targets, they remain in the lead for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, who is at the top of the Red Devils’ target list despite his price tag.

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace is also admired, but INEOS feel the Englishman’s characteristics are similar to Kobbie Mainoo, and hence, a move at this stage looks unlikely.

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali is another top target being chased by the 20-time English league champions.

Sandro Tonali summer preference revealed

It will not be an easy race given the sheer number of competitors vying for his signature, while his asking price and wages also remain significant roadblocks.

Now, as revealed by Teamtalk, the 25-year-old would prefer to return to Italy rather than staying in the Premier League.

Juventus and Inter Milan are in the hunt, while former club AC Milan are also considering re-signing their former talisman.

“Manchester City’s pursuit of Sandro Tonali has hit a major brick wall, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Italy international has made it clear that his preference remains on a return to Serie A, rather than staying in England – and the Newcastle star’s decision is likely to have serious consequences for Manchester United.

Serie A clubs chasing his signature

“Indeed, Pep Guardiola’s side have tracked Tonali closely as part of their plans to reshape the midfield this summer, and had looked to get ahead of the competition by holding preliminary talks over a move.

“But any early confidence in luring the player to the Etihad look to have now suffered a knock. That’s after sources indicated that the 25-year-old is prioritising a switch back to his homeland – a decision that would also see him turn his back on interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

“Juventus and Inter Milan are both keen, while TEAMtalk understands that former club AC Milan could be leading the race to bring him home.”

Whether the Italian clubs can afford his £75 million asking price remains to be seen. Should the Magpies accept an instalment-based payment scheme, a move could become more feasible.

It is time United move on from Sandro Tonali and look at other options, possibly even going back in for long-term target Carlos Baleba of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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