Four things we learned from Sunderland 0 – 0 Manchester United

Manchester United laboured to a fortunate point at the Stadium of Light today, sharing the spoils in a 0-0 draw against a dominant Sunderland.

With Champions League status already secured, and a couple of notable absences, Michael Carrick’s changed side were well off the pace against Regis Le Bris’s team. Here’s what we learned from a scruffy point away from home.

Off-the-Pace Mount and Zirkzee Left Toiling

With Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko carrying injuries, Carrick chose Mason Mount alongside Kobbie Mainoo in midfield. Joshua Zirkzee was given the nod as a lone striker. In a difficult first half, United looked lightweight in midfield, with the Black Cats cutting through them on several occasions. Mount seemed unsettled by the Mackems’ rapid start, losing runners, getting stuck ahead of the ball, and offering little genuine quality going forward; a passivity that left United with no reliable route out as the pressure grew.

As for Carrick’s other change, Zirkzee failed to impose himself against a physical pair of centre-backs, getting increasingly frustrated as the half wore on. By the time the Dutchman started to find rare pockets of space, he seemed too mentally scrambled to create anything of note. Playing in front of 50,000 Mackems baying for blood is not the ideal time to be rediscovering your rhythm, but Zirkzee offered no physical presence, no out ball, and nothing much of anything else.

Martinez Overcomes Tricky Opening

We are at a period in Lisandro Martinez’s career when questions are starting to be asked about his future in the side. Not only has Ayden Heaven excelled in Licha’s latest absence, but the Argentine’s poor injury record means his quality feels so remote as to be almost mythic. Is he still the same player who excelled at nipping the ball off attackers’ toes and pinging passes forward under Erik ten Hag? It is still hard to say on today’s basis.

Martinez made a wobbly start alongside Harry Maguire, showing understandable signs of ring rust in the opening half an hour as the home side ploughed forward in search of an opener. After that, he steadily grew into the game, resisting the Sunderland press, twisting neatly out of tight spaces, and initiating counter-attacks with those same zippy line-breakers. Still, the question remains: with so many areas of the squad to bolster this summer, do you cash in on a player with his injury history while the price tag is still relatively high? The dilemma is real.

Lifeless Bryan

Questions about Bryan Mbeumo‘s form have intensified over recent weeks. Since looking like one of the side’s bright sparks under Ruben Amorim, zero goals in ten games post-Afcon is starting to look like more of a slump than a blip. With Sesko absent, Big Bry’s place on the bench felt significant. The fact that his side was struggling to impose themselves did not hasten his arrival, with Carrick waiting over an hour to introduce the Cameroonian. And yet, his eventual impact was negligible.

Yes, Manchester United have got the luxury of resting players now they have hit their target for the season — but even so, is this just a step out of the firing line, or a sign of something deeper? Who knows. But the former Brentford man could do with an upbeat end to a mostly positive first season.

Lammens Stands Firm

Following on from his gaffe against Liverpool, Senne Lammens was back to his reliable best today. Bruno and his teammates were well off the pace for long periods, and but for a combination of wayward finishing and the big Belgian’s composure, it could easily have ended as a resounding home win. Lammens was superb throughout, and provided even more evidence that he has not just got the ability — he has also got the elite temperament to be a massive presence for Manchester United in the future. A gem.

Final Thoughts: Big Summer Needed

Lammens keeping us in it while Zirkzee and Mbeumo toiled tells its own story. While the first eleven is fairly settled, the gulf between it and the options beyond shows just how much work is needed in the summer. There’s a way to go before this resembles a proper United side.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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