Mason Greenwood: Ex-United forward addresses Marseille future

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood ended his recent barren run for Marseille by scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win over Le Havre this weekend. After scoring from the spot, the Englishman shared a symbolic handshake with manager Habib Beye, dispelling any rumours of a possible rift between the two.

Greenwood has gone from strength to strength since completing a permanent move to Ligue 1 in 2024, but his previous goal this season had come at the beginning of March. There have been suggestions that all is not well behind the scenes at the Stade Velodrome in recent weeks, adding to speculation regarding the player’s contract.

Previous reports have suggested that the player was an isolated figure behind the scenes and that the French club were already considering his exit this summer. A recent update suggested that Greenwood’s relationship with Beye had deteriorated significantly in recent days, but a return to the Premier League was ruled out.

The player has now provided an update on his situation.

Greenwood pledges loyalty to Marseille

Speaking after the game to Ligue1+, as cited by GOAL, Greenwood cleared the air regarding his relationship with Beye. He said: “We gave it our all today. The last few weeks haven’t been good. There’s a lot of talk in the media, but Habib is a good guy. I believe in him, and he believes in me. I had a minor injury against Lille. Maybe I came back a little too soon. Today I felt 100%.”

The Englishman went on to state that he is enjoying the experience in France, adding: “The fans are amazing. It’s an important end to the season with a big challenge against a very good team. We’re going to fight until the end.”

United reportedly have a 50% sell-on option on their former academy graduate’s contract. His potential exit this summer, as such, could be of interest to INEOS, who are preparing to make further investments in the squad.

Beye thanks Greenwood

Recent reports have suggested that Beye had halted training due to Greenwood’s attitude, but the Marseille manager has now rubbished those talks. Speaking after the game, Beye said: “There’s nothing to explain… The image is beautiful because it’s perhaps necessary on Mason’s part with everything that’s been said…”

“When I see the lies told about me and some of my players, when I hear that I had a clash, that I stopped training because of Mason Greenwood, that’s what saddens me today in this profession, where nothing is verified anymore. It’s a race to spread misinformation and lies. What Mason did was symbolic, I thank him for that, he didn’t have to do it.”

Beye went on to insist he has a great relationship with Greenwood, adding: “He’s someone I have a very, very good relationship with, whom I respect enormously as a player. Tonight he gave his all, he’s rewarded, the team is rewarded, and that’s the most important thing.”

Greenwood has scored 26 goals and set up 10 more in 44 appearances in all competitions this season for Marseille. He is under contract until 2029.

Mason Greenwood Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Ligue 1 31 28 16 6 4 - 2,381' UEFA Champions League 8 8 3 1 1 - 671' Coupe de France 4 4 6 3 1 - 345' Trophée des Champions 1 1 1 - - - 90' Total 44 41 26 10 6 - 3,487'

Final Thoughts

Greenwood was once considered one of the most exciting players in the world before off-field issues derailed his career at United. While the Englishman failed to fulfill his promise at the Theatre of Dreams, he could end up making a significant contribution to the Red Devils’ summer budget.

Feature image Miguel Medina via Getty Images

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