Senne Lammens: Owen Hargreaves makes strong claim about United star



Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has made a stunning claim about goalkeeper Senne Lammens, following his performance during last weekend’s Sunderland draw.

Lammens’ heroics

Lammens was superb despite United producing a drab performance in their goalless stalemate with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland began as the far superior side, forcing Lammens into action almost immediately as he got down well to deny Noah Sadiki’s effort.

The hosts kept pushing, dominating the duels and retaining possession better as United struggled to get into the game.

In the second half, Lammens again had to produce an excellent save to deny Brian Brobbey, who seemed sure to open the scoring. United had to wait until the 93rd minute to register their first shot on target.

After the final whistle, Carrick insisted that the point was a good one for United at hostile grounds. In his press conference, the United head coach strongly rejected suggestions that his players lacked the expected commitment.

Lammens made four saves from inside the box and prevented 2.05 goals vs. Sunderland. Without him, United would have almost certainly lost the game. Speaking on TNT Sports, Hargreaves named the Belgian shot-stopper the player of the season.

Senne Lammens prevented 2.05 goals vs. Sunderland, making 4 saves from shots taken inside the box. Man Utd’s best player. 🛑 pic.twitter.com/onUUD2pu6a — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 9, 2026

Hargreaves’ Lammens claim

The 2008 Champions League winner said, “I’ll tell you who’s probably been the best signing of all of them: Senne Lammens.”

“What did he cost? Not a lot so he’s been value for money.”

Hargreaves added, “I think United looked at it and thought,’ What gets us up the table and gets us into the Champions League places?’ It’s not a new midfield player or a goalkeeper, it’s goals.”

“So they added Cunha and Mbeumo, guys with Premier League experience who can get you 20-odd goals and United are third right now so I think that’s been proven correct.”

“But I do think if they hadn’t have sorted the goalkeeper out, they wouldn’t be in the top-four.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford in their final home game of the Premier League campaign.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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