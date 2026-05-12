Lamine Camara: Man United tracking Monaco star as PL rivals circle

Manchester United are closely tracking Lamine Camara, but face a fierce battle with their Premier League rivals to secure the AS Monaco powerhouse’s signature this summer, according to a new report.

Long-term Admirer

The Red Devils are prioritising a revamp in midfield as the club prepares for a return to the Champions League next season. Kobbie Mainoo is the sole representative with a long-term future at Old Trafford, as Casemiro‘s contract will expire in June and Manuel Ugarte is set to be sold.

The plan is to sign two big-money midfielders, with a cheaper third arriving if a suitable buyer is found for the Uruguay international. The club’s focus on targets with Premier League pedigree – and the dreaded tax incurred by shopping in England – means cheaper alternatives on the continent are also under consideration.

Atalanta dynamo Ederson is understood to be a leading target, while Real Madrid superstar Aurélien Tchouaméni is also an ambitious option should the Spanish giant sanction an exit. But Camara, Monaco’s 22-year-old defensive midfielder fresh from a superb season in Ligue 1, is another player in United’s crosshairs.

TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils are “admirers” of the Senegal international, who was outstanding at the Africa Cup of Nations. They have tracked him “closely over a prolonged period”.

Eyed by England’s Elite

United are not alone in their interest, however, as Camara is also a long-term target for rivals Arsenal and Liverpool, while a host of other clubs across the Premier League are keeping tabs.

“TEAMtalk can also reveal that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, Brentford and West Ham have all watched the Monaco star extensively during the current campaign as his stock continues to rise across Europe.”

But it is Newcastle who are said to be “showing the strongest intent” to strike a deal after storming into the race for the 5’8 midfielder.

“Lamine Camara is emerging as one of Newcastle United’s leading midfield targets ahead of the summer transfer window, and…there is a growing belief that the quality Monaco star is destined to move to St James’ Park this summer.”

A price tag in the region of £40 million has been set as Camara’s contract at the Stade Louis II runs until 2029, strengthening Monaco’s negotiating position.

Final Thoughts

Described as “one of African football’s standout midfield talents”, scouts are understood to be convinced that Camara “possesses all the attributes required to thrive in the Premier League.”

Ligue 1 has been a happy hunting ground for English clubs, with the speed and intensity of football in France offering a strong pathway to the Premier League, particularly in comparison to countries like Italy or the Netherlands.

If United are able to strike a deal for one of their primary targets, such as Elliot Anderson or Sandro Tonali, Camara would represent a high-upside option with the profile and price needed at Old Trafford.

The fact that Newcastle are sniffing around the Senegalese star as Tonali’s future is uncertain tells its own story of how highly he is regarded by United’s rivals.

Featured image Franco Arland via Getty Images

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