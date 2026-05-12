The lucrative wages that await Ederson at United as agreement is struck



It has now been revealed how much Atalanta midfielder Ederson is set to earn at Manchester United, amid reports that there is an agreement in place between his camp and the club.

Ederson interest

Heading into the summer transfer window, United are expected to prioritise midfield reinforcements.

Other positions are also likely to come into play but bolstering the team’s options in the middle of the park is the main item on the agenda, with as many as three midfielders likely to arrive.

One of these options is Ederson, a player who has long been linked to the club. The Brazilian is out of contract next summer and United have been alerted to his availability after a proposed move to Atletico Madrid appears to have stalled.

It’s believed that Atletico have switched their attention to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes, paving the way for United to swoop in for Ederson. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are also thought to be admirers of the Atalanta player.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Ederson is not a main target for United but is seen as a market opportunity. Although director of football Jason Wilcox admires him, Ederson is a “Category B” option who would complement a bigger midfield signing.

Another report claimed that United have an agreement in place with the player over personal terms. TEAMtalk have reiterated this, highlighting just how much the 26-year-old is set to earn if he seals a switch to Old Trafford in the summer.

Big payday

TEAMtalk write, “Sources suggest United have an idea on personal terms with the midfielder on a lucrative contract running until 2031, worth approximately €5million (£4.3m / $5.9m) net per year.”

“This package, equating to roughly £100,000 gross per week depending on bonuses, has convinced Ederson to say YES to a move to Old Trafford if official movements are made.”

“The Red Devils view the physical, ball-winning No.6 as an ideal reinforcement or potential replacement for the ageing Casemiro.”

Atalanta are said to want €45million (£38.9m) for Ederson. However, the final fee could rise to €60 million with add-ons.

It’s understood that United are aware of the conditions to get a deal over the line and are considering their options. United are seen as frontrunners for Ederson’s signature.

Featured image Francesco Scaccianoce via Getty Images

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