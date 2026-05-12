Sandro Tonali: Man United eye raid as Newcastle star opens door to exit

Manchester United want to exploit Newcastle United’s crisis by launching a raid for Sandro Tonali as an explosive exit from St James’ Park gathers pace, according to new reports.

Midfield Maestro

The Red Devils are on the hunt for up to three new midfielders this summer, with a focus on Premier League-proven options to mirror last year’s strategy to fix the misfiring forward line.

Casemiro will depart Old Trafford once the Brazilian‘s contract expires in June after INEOS decided against triggering an extension. Manuel Ugarte – signed as a successor to the South American superstar – has failed to live up to the billing and may join his teammate through the exit door.

Two recruits were planned to fill the void Casemiro’s exit will create, but a third will be targeted if a suitable buyer can be found for Ugarte.

This has led United to identify Tonali as a leading candidate to jumpstart their stalling engine room. The Newcastle United maestro has emerged as one of the finest operators in England since arriving from AC Milan in 2023, despite the initial turmoil of a ten-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

The Magpies forked out £55 million for the Italy international, however, and have placed a valuation as high as £100 million to fend off interested clubs. This list of suitors includes Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and United, as well as Serie A giant Juventus.

Blockbuster Offer in the Works

Italian outlet Tutto Juve confirms Tonali is a “top target” for United, with the Mancunian side “ready to make a massive offer to convince the Magpies to let him go.” A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person explained United had communicated their intent to table a big-money proposal to the player.

Now, it appears, club-to-club talks are being planned as the Red Devils look to stay ahead of their rivals in a red-hot race. It is understood that a “full-scale transfer push” is being prepared.

The report concludes that United consider Tonali the “perfect candidate” in midfield and are said to be willing to “invest significant sums” to lure him to Manchester. TEAMtalk reveals the 26-year-old is “pushing for a move away from St James’ Park” and that this may force Newcastle United to “cave in”.

Final Thoughts

A deal would still be extremely difficult to pull off given Newcastle United’s valuation and the intense competition for Tonali’s signature from other members of England’s ‘top six’.

But if the Italian is agitating for a move, United may sense a rare opportunity to land a Premier League-proven midfielder entering his prime – the exact profile INEOS are intent on adding to their ranks this summer.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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