Myles Lewis-Skelly: Arsenal’s stance revealed as United push



Despite all the hullabaloo surrounding Manchester United’s need to reinforce their midfield, they simply cannot afford to neglect strengthening their defence either.

While most pundits and fans would point to the left side of the defence as an obvious area in need of quality, left-back is arguably a more important position to address.

Luke Shaw, who is on the cusp of a personal milestone, cannot be relied upon to remain fit for the entirety of next season, given his poor injury record.

His deputy, Tyrell Malacia, is expected to depart once his contract runs out in the summer, while Patrick Dorgu is likely to play in a more advanced role moving forward.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was open to jumping ship

This is why INEOS need to find Shaw‘s long-term successor, and Arsenal wonderkid Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a sensational switch to Old Trafford.

The Hale End graduate can double up as a defensive midfielder, a profile United are already looking for. INEOS could have killed two birds with one stone.

Given United’s luck with signing Arsenal stars, it would have been remiss of them not to try.

The Englishman had barely started games this term, which is why he was also open to the idea of leaving the Emirates.

Arteta has changed his tune over Myles Lewis-Skelly

However, Mikel Arteta has increasingly turned to the 19-year-old during the crunch moments of the season, including starting the semifinal second leg against Atletico Madrid and three of the last five Premier League games.

The last I heard is that Arsenal are confident in keeping him and Arteta wants to keep him. — Sully (@sullyexcl) May 11, 2026

According to trustworthy social media account Sully, the Gunners are confident of keeping the England U21 international, with Arteta pushing for him to stay.

“The last I heard is that Arsenal are confident in keeping him and Arteta wants to keep him,” Sully wrote on X (formerly Twitter) when asked about United’s chances of landing the London-born ace in the summer.

The 20-time English league champions also have Lewis Hall on their radar, but whether Newcastle let him leave remains to be seen.

The hunt for a left-back might not be as straightforward as fans would have hoped.

Feature image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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