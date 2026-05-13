Bryan Mbeumo explains why Man United are yet to see the best of him



Last summer was arguably Manchester United’s best transfer window in years.

The signings: Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Senne Lammens have been quite impactful and thoroughly worthy of the millions Ineos splashed.

Well ahead of next season, it will be interesting to see how the four kick on and help United battle on multiple fronts.

And as we look forward to what they have in store, Mbeumo has gone ahead and made some promises, ones fans will hope he keeps.

Mbeumo: You are yet to see the best version of me

In an interview with The i paper, Mbeumo admits:

“I had a good start, I would say. But every year in my career, I have always come back better than I was before. Every season, I want to improve. If it hasn’t been enough, it can only be better. I always wanted more, even if it was going really well. I always tried to beat records.

“I’m still happy because obviously it’s been a top season, especially collectively, so I think with hard work, it can only get better.”

Mbeumo was certainly revolutionary in his first few months at United.

Even before Cunha and Sesko found their footing, he was the man electrifying United’s attack.

Tricky last few months

Yet in the second half of this season, he has drifted somewhat.

Had he maintained his brilliance, he would have better numbers than his current tally of nine league goals and three assists.

Worryingly, in his last nine games, he has neither scored nor assisted, with his last goal coming in early February when he netted in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Mbeumo needs to rediscover his mojo

It is concerning how little impact he has had these last few months. Hopefully, he can shake off that poor form and make good on his promises next season.

Keen to take this United project to the next level, United certainly need everyone firing. Mbeumo, at his best, should drive this team to glory; even Michael Carrick knows it, having once confessed that he sees the Cameroon international as one with an “eye for goal”.

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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