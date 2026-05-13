Home » Bryan Mbeumo explains why Man United are yet to see the best of him

Bryan Mbeumo explains why Man United are yet to see the best of him

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Mbeumo


Last summer was arguably Manchester United’s best transfer window in years.

The signings: Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Senne Lammens have been quite impactful and thoroughly worthy of the millions Ineos splashed.

Well ahead of next season, it will be interesting to see how the four kick on and help United battle on multiple fronts.

And as we look forward to what they have in store, Mbeumo has gone ahead and made some promises, ones fans will hope he keeps.

Mbeumo: You are yet to see the best version of me

In an interview with The i paper, Mbeumo admits:

“I had a good start, I would say. But every year in my career, I have always come back better than I was before. Every season, I want to improve. If it hasn’t been enough, it can only be better. I always wanted more, even if it was going really well. I always tried to beat records.

“I’m still happy because obviously it’s been a top season, especially collectively, so I think with hard work, it can only get better.”

Mbeumo was certainly revolutionary in his first few months at United.

Even before Cunha and Sesko found their footing, he was the man electrifying United’s attack.

Tricky last few months

Yet in the second half of this season, he has drifted somewhat.

Had he maintained his brilliance, he would have better numbers than his current tally of nine league goals and three assists.

Worryingly, in his last nine games, he has neither scored nor assisted, with his last goal coming in early February when he netted in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Mbeumo needs to rediscover his mojo

It is concerning how little impact he has had these last few months. Hopefully, he can shake off that poor form and make good on his promises next season.

Keen to take this United project to the next level, United certainly need everyone firing. Mbeumo, at his best, should drive this team to glory; even Michael Carrick knows it, having once confessed that he sees the Cameroon international as one with an “eye for goal”.
Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Steve Holland set to be rewarded alongside Carrick

JJ Gabriel: Darren Fletcher issues exciting verdict on...

Bruno Fernandes will make key decision when Man...

Michael Carrick takes massive step towards landing Man...

Kobbie Mainoo: Casemiro opens up on mentoring Man...

JJ Gabriel crowned Premier League’s U18 Player of...

Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.