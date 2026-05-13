Home » Steve Holland set to be rewarded alongside Carrick

Steve Holland set to be rewarded alongside Carrick

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Steve Holland and Michael Carrick


Manchester United seem to be edging closer to appointing their new permanent head coach.

Ruben Amorim was sacked after a hugely disappointing tenure, with the Red Devils languishing in sixth place, 11 points behind Aston Villa in third.

At that stage, INEOS would have been happy with Europa League football, but caretaker head coach Michael Carrick had other ideas.

He arrived as a breath of fresh air, notching memorable wins over Manchester City and Arsenal in his first two games in charge.

Carrick deserves a new deal

Performances have since tailed off but not results, with the Red Devils currently in third and having qualified for the Champions League with four games left to play.

From utilising players in their natural positions to getting the best out of forgotten stars, the former United midfielder could not have done any more.

It marks a remarkable turnaround in fortunes, which explains why the co-owners are mulling over handing him the reins on a permanent basis.

Not only Carrick, but even his support staff deserve credit for the upturn in form, most notably assistant head coach Steve Holland.

Results would not have been possible without Steve Holland

The former England and Chelsea assistant boss knows how to handle the pressure that comes with a job of this magnitude and it has shown in the way he has managed the squad.

His arrival has certainly added defensive solidity to the team, while his coaching sessions have impressed players.

Which is why, according to Sully, INEOS are also planning to offer the Englishman a new contract as well.

“As reported, Carrick is expected to be offered the head coach role. Steve Holland is also expected to be offered a new deal with him.

Steve Holland staying will be beneficial for Carrick

“Holland has impressed internally and been pivotal to the results in the past months. He planned to stay 6 months but MUFC want him to stay longer,” Sully wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Having the experience of Steve Holland alongside him will help Carrick moving forward and, hopefully, the duo can stitch a long and successful partnership together at the Theatre of Dreams.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social


Latest Top Stories...

JJ Gabriel: Darren Fletcher issues exciting verdict on...

Bruno Fernandes will make key decision when Man...

Michael Carrick takes massive step towards landing Man...

Casemiro says Michael Carrick is like Ancelotti for...

Kobbie Mainoo: Casemiro opens up on mentoring Man...

JJ Gabriel crowned Premier League’s U18 Player of...

After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently an editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.