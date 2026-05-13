Steve Holland set to be rewarded alongside Carrick



Manchester United seem to be edging closer to appointing their new permanent head coach.

Ruben Amorim was sacked after a hugely disappointing tenure, with the Red Devils languishing in sixth place, 11 points behind Aston Villa in third.

At that stage, INEOS would have been happy with Europa League football, but caretaker head coach Michael Carrick had other ideas.

He arrived as a breath of fresh air, notching memorable wins over Manchester City and Arsenal in his first two games in charge.

Carrick deserves a new deal

Performances have since tailed off but not results, with the Red Devils currently in third and having qualified for the Champions League with four games left to play.

From utilising players in their natural positions to getting the best out of forgotten stars, the former United midfielder could not have done any more.

As reported, Carrick is expected to be offered the head coach role. Steve Holland is also expected to be offered a new deal with him. Holland has impressed internally and been pivotal to the results in the past months. He planned to stay 6 months but #MUFC want him to stay longer https://t.co/MENcKeE4U5 pic.twitter.com/BAqjHnFlZE — Sully (@SullyTalkz) May 13, 2026

It marks a remarkable turnaround in fortunes, which explains why the co-owners are mulling over handing him the reins on a permanent basis.

Not only Carrick, but even his support staff deserve credit for the upturn in form, most notably assistant head coach Steve Holland.

Results would not have been possible without Steve Holland

The former England and Chelsea assistant boss knows how to handle the pressure that comes with a job of this magnitude and it has shown in the way he has managed the squad.

His arrival has certainly added defensive solidity to the team, while his coaching sessions have impressed players.

Which is why, according to Sully, INEOS are also planning to offer the Englishman a new contract as well.

“As reported, Carrick is expected to be offered the head coach role. Steve Holland is also expected to be offered a new deal with him.

Steve Holland staying will be beneficial for Carrick

“Holland has impressed internally and been pivotal to the results in the past months. He planned to stay 6 months but MUFC want him to stay longer,” Sully wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Having the experience of Steve Holland alongside him will help Carrick moving forward and, hopefully, the duo can stitch a long and successful partnership together at the Theatre of Dreams.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

