Kobbie Mainoo: Casemiro opens up on mentoring Man United ace

Manchester United have uncovered a winning midfield combination in Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo in recent months. Paired in the middle of the park by caretaker manager Michael Carrick, the Red Devils have lost just once when the duo have started together this season.

It is, therefore, unfortunate that the partnership will be broken this summer, when the Brazilian is set to depart as a free agent. Casemiro may be in red-hot form of late, but he turned 34 years old earlier this year and is one of the highest earners at the club.

United are looking to trim the wage bill and build a team for the future, which is why they are already scouting the market for the Brazilian’s successor. The veteran midfielder missed the trip to the Stadium of Light last weekend with an injury, and the Red Devils were held to a 0-0 draw by Sunderland in his absence.

Casemiro, however, is expected to return to the starting XI against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 17 May, which will be his last appearance at the Theatre of Dreams. He is likely to partner Mainoo in midfield in an afternoon that is expected to be an emotional affair for fans and players alike.

The Mainoo-Casemiro partnership at United

Casemiro was in the squad when Mainoo broke into the senior side under former manager Erik ten Hag. The Brazilian witnessed the young midfielder’s meteoric rise at Old Trafford.

They first played together against Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round, helping United secure a 4-2 win. Since then, Casemiro and Mainoo have shared the pitch 50 times for the Red Devils, winning 31 matches and losing 12.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that the young Englishman is working closely in training with the five-time Champions League winner to hone his skills. The Brazilian recently sat down for a chat with United legend Rio Ferdinand on Rio Ferdinand Presents, where they discussed the academy graduate at length.

Mainoo the present and future of United

When Ferdinand stated that it is hard to be firm with young players in the current age, Casemiro pointed out the negative influence of social media. He said: “I try, I try, but the phone, the social media is very difficult because everyone sees on the phone, nah, you play good. You think, ‘ah, you play good. Yeah, it’s top, it’s top.’”

The discussion proceeded to Mainoo’s struggles under former head coach Ruben Amorim, who was replaced by Carrick in January. The Englishman struggled to break into the first team under the Portuguese, with all his appearances in the Premier League coming from the bench.

Reflecting on the situation, Casemiro insisted that the only way to get through tough times is by working hard, adding: “And I try every day about this with Kobbie. He’s an unbelievable player. But he needs to train, train, train. He needs fear – I play, I don’t play. I need to push the training because this guy is the present and the future of the club.”

“Yes. I talk to him about this, and because I love Kobbie. In this moment, he doesn’t play too much. Maybe it’s the first time he doesn’t play, but it’s not the last. You don’t need to drop your head. You need change. How? I don’t know. Work. Work. Work.”

“Talk with the manager about what you need. I go with Amorim. I do what I need to, to play. I can’t play in this team because I need this, this, this. Okay. I try, but it’s not the last time. He’s very easy. He’s slow. He’s a calm guy. Very calm. But for me this guy is the present in the football club. This guy is an unbelievable player.”

Kobbie Mainoo Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 26 14 1 2 1 - 1,474' EFL Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' FA Cup 1 1 - - 1 - 62' Total 28 16 1 3 2 - 1,626'

Final Thoughts

Casemiro also endured a blip in form after a blistering start at the Theatre of Dreams. However, he scripted an impressive turnaround, convincing Amorim to make him an automatic starter.

The Brazilian will not just be a miss on the pitch next season, but also off it, given his attitude, experience and work ethic. United, as such, must invest wisely in a capable replacement this summer.

Casemiro is the most in-form defensive midfielder in Europe’s top five leagues, with the highest rating (7.59) across his last six appearances. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/9JQ8Z0SBkN — WhoScored (@WhoScored) May 12, 2026

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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