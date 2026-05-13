Morten Hjulmand: Arsenal take key step in pursuit of United target

Manchester United are eyeing several midfielders from the Premier League and abroad as they look to sign a proper replacement for Casemiro this summer. The Red Devils are preparing for life after the veteran Brazilian, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The English giants have opted to part ways with the 34 year old and are planning to infuse the middle of the park with fresh blood. United already have Kobbie Mainoo in their ranks, who has forged a rock-solid partnership with Casemiro since the arrival of caretaker manager Michael Carrick in January.

The Red Devils now want a combative midfielder this summer who can fill the Brazilian’s boots and complement the Englishman. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali are among the Premier League-proven candidates on INEOS’ wish list.

However, INEOS have not limited their search to the English top flight, with candidates also being assessed from foreign leagues. One player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since the tenure of former head coach Ruben Amorim is Morten Hjulmand.

The ideal Casemiro replacement for United?

Hjulmand has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for Sporting since arriving at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in the summer of 2023 from Lecce. A year later, he was handed the armband, signifying his rising importance to the team.

The Danish midfielder was heavily tipped to move to the Theatre of Dreams after Amorim took charge in November 2024. Unfortunately, the move never materialised, and while the Portuguese head coach departed at the beginning of this year, Hjulmand continues to be named as an option for United – and rightly so.

This season, the 26 year old has registered two goals and six assists in 43 appearances for the Portuguese club, all but one of which have been starts.

Morten Hjulmand Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Liga Portugal 26 25 2 4 8 – 2,235' UEFA Champions League 10 10 – – 5 – 910' Taça de Portugal 5 5 – 2 2 – 501' Allianz Cup 1 1 – – – – 90' Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira 1 1 – – 1 – 90' Total 43 42 2 6 16 – 3,826'

The defensive midfielder’s leadership qualities also make him a fine replacement for Casemiro, whose dressing-room presence will be missed next season. Previous reports have mentioned Manchester City among Hjulmand’s admirers, and a fresh update now suggests that another Premier League club has entered the race.

Arsenal in contact for Hjulmand

Arsenal are keeping a close watch on Hjulmand ahead of a possible move this summer, according to Caught Offside journalist Mark Brus. The report adds that while the Dane is not a priority for United, he remains on their wish list and could be available for €60 million.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the journalist: “Arsenal were in touch recently, Man United are also asking to be kept informed. Sporting have given clubs the signal – he has a €80m release clause, but start negotiations at around €60m and there’s a chance he can go.”

“This is their model, and has been for a long time. They know this is a chance to make significant profit on the player, and he’ll be keen to make the step up to a higher level as well.”

The report, however, cites Arsenal’s lengthy pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres last summer to point out that a move for Hjulmand will not be a straightforward affair. Sporting are hoping for a bidding war for the Dane this year, which could take his price tag closer to the €80 million mark.

Final Thoughts

United are correct to assess all their options, given that replacing Casemiro this summer will be a huge task. The Red Devils need someone who can hit the ground running at Old Trafford, which is why they are expected to prioritise Premier League-proven signings.

Featured image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

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