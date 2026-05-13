Rafael Leao: United target’s stance on Premier League transfer emerges

Manchester United are emerging as a strong contender to land AC Milan talisman Rafael Leao.

Leao remains Milan’s most high-profile attacker, but he has endured a difficult campaign under Massimiliano Allegri. His relationship with the club has become strained, and the Portuguese winger was met with loud boos at the San Siro last month.

This development has alerted Europe’s top clubs, with United seemingly at the front of the queue.

Rafael Leao wants dream Premier League transfer

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Rafael Leao‘s time to say goodbye has arrived, as there is a feeling that something is broken in the relationship between him and AC Milan.

The former Lille sensation is thought to be bitter about the treatment he received from Milan fans.

Furthermore, seven years after signing him, Milan are allegedly ready to listen to offers between €50 million (£43.3m) and €60m (£52m) in the summer despite a €175m release clause.

Al-Hilal are believed to be keen on signing Leao. However, the 26-year-old attacker is much more attracted by a move to the Premier League.

The newspaper suggests that playing in England represents a “dream” scenario for the Portugal international, handing United an edge in the race for his signature.

It is suggested that United or even Chelsea could make moves for the electric left winger in the coming weeks.

Rafael Leao Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 28 9 3 5 - 1,839' Italy Cup 2 1 - - - 107' Supercoppa Italiana - - - - - - Total 30 10 3 5 - 1,946'

Last year, former Red Devil Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit back at criticism of Leao, stating: “Of course, we expect magic, because Leao is magic! Of course, we’ll always talk about him, because he’s one of the best players in the world, and I’m not saying this for marketing purposes, but because I played football.”

Manchester United interested in Strahinja Pavlovic

Leao is not the only Milan star on United’s radar.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are on the “trail” of the Rossoneri defender Strahinja Pavlovic.

Interestingly, they face competition from Chelsea in this pursuit as well. However, it is believed United are “above all” in the race for the Serbian centre-back.

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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