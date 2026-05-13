Daniel Svensson: Man United eye shock raid for Dortmund defender

Manchester United are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson, according to a new report.

Swedish Army Knife

Svensson has enjoyed a breakout season at Signal Iduna Park after signing for Die Schwarzgelben on a permanent deal last year.

The Sweden international initially joined on loan from FC Nordsjælland in February 2025, with Dortmund chiefs impressed enough to then activate the £6.5 million buy-option the following summer.

The 24-year-old left-back, who is capable of playing on both sides or in midfield, has made 44 appearances this season, emerging as a key player in Nico Kovac’s side.

This positional versatility and tactical awareness make him an invaluable tool in a manager’s arsenal, while a report in Germany indicates his physicality and speed have put a number of clubs in England on red alert.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Leeds United have been most strongly linked with a swoop this summer, but TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils are also keeping close tabs on the flying full-back.

Liverpool, in particular, are said to be keen as they look to reinforce their defence after a shambolic season at Anfield, giving United extra motivation to strike a deal ahead of their bitter rivals.

United dispatch scouts

United are understood to have dispatched scouts to attend Dortmund games on multiple occasions this season, with Svensson a target in their crosshairs.

The report states that Jobe Bellingham, Nico Schlotterbeck and Karim Adeyemi are also under consideration.

INEOS are intent on signing a new left-back to provide competition to Luke Shaw, as Patrick Dorgu will remain in his new role on the wing next season.

Despite Shaw‘s awful injury record, the Englishman has stayed fit this year and managed to start every Premier League match. However, with the prospect of an increased schedule as European football will return to Old Trafford, additional support is needed to help him manage the workload.

Svensson appears a perfect candidate, given he has the versatility to provide cover elsewhere on the pitch as well as the profile to thrive in England. It is described as an “open secret” he wants to play in the Premier League as well.

Dortmund are understood to be asking for a fee in the region of £35 million, though the German giants may wait until after the World Cup, as an impressive showing for Sweden could increase his market value.

But if United were to strike before their rivals get the chance and table a £35m offer, it would be extremely difficult for Dortmund to turn down a “dream move” for their defensive jewel, who will be keen to sort his future before heading off to the tournament in June.

Featured image Pau Barrena via Getty Images

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