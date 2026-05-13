Elliot Anderson: Blockbuster update on Man United target’s future

Manchester United are looking to make a world-class addition to the midfield this summer, and it is no wonder they have their eyes on Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson. The Red Devils are laying down succession plans for Casemiro, who is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season as a free agent.

The Brazilian has been in red-hot form under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, bringing drive and tenacity to the middle of the park. His partnership with Kobbie Mainoo has been key to United’s rise in recent months.

The Red Devils have already qualified for next season’s Champions League and are third in the Premier League table after 36 games. INEOS are now determined to replace Casemiro with an aggressive midfielder, and one could argue there is no one better than Anderson in the Premier League.

Premier League’s best midfielder?

Anderson has been a revelation for Nottingham Forest this season and has been a dominant presence in the middle of the park. He has won the most duels in the Premier League (284), suggesting that he could be the ideal partner for Mainoo at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, the 23 year old has also been quite impressive with the ball at his feet. Among midfielders in the league, Anderson has registered the fourth-most successful long passes (115) and the most successful short passes (1,813).

The Englishman has registered four goals and three assists in 48 appearances across competitions for Forest this season, all but five of which have been starts.

Elliot Anderson Stats: 2025/26

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 36 35 4 2 7 - 3,180' UEFA Europa League 12 8 - 1 3 1 833' Total 48 43 4 3 10 1 4,013'

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person stated that Manchester City are leading the race for Anderson ahead of the summer. An update on the situation has now emerged, and it will delight United fans.

Anderson prefers United move

According to SportsBoom, United are the favourites to sign Anderson this summer. The report states: “Manchester United have cranked the heat to boiling point in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfield star Elliot Anderson, SportsBoom can exclusively reveal.”

“United’s top brass are said to be captivated by Anderson’s all action style. They see him as the missing piece in a midfield built to dominate at home and in Europe.”

The report states that while City were previously in the driving seat, the dynamics of the race have now shifted. It adds: “City had been confident of landing him, but the mood is shifting. Anderson is believed to favour a move to Old Trafford, drawn by the club’s resurgence and renewed belief.”

It is believed that City and Chelsea remain attentive to the situation and are ready to pounce if United slip up.

United preparing £80 million offer

While Anderson’s future remains subject to speculation, Nottingham Forest are unwilling to let their prized asset leave easily. The player is under contract at the City Ground until 2029, giving the West Bridgford club an advantage in potential negotiations.

The report goes on to state that United are preparing an £80 million offer for the Englishman, adding: “The numbers are huge. Forest want close to £100 million for their prized asset. United are preparing an offer nearer £80 million, a bid designed to test resolve and force a decision.”

Final Thoughts

Anderson’s arrival could solve a major issue in United’s squad and transform them into title challengers. As such, the Red Devils must do everything possible to ensure they secure his services.

Elliot Anderson has won possession 8.30 times p90 on average this season, the most of any player across Europe’s top five leagues. At the top of the list? 📝 pic.twitter.com/HrYLJyQQcx — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 11, 2026

Featured image Jack Thomas via Getty Images

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