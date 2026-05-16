Jesse Lingard: History-making former Man United man makes a change

Former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard has had an interesting career since leaving Old Trafford.

Post United career

Lingard left the club in the summer of 2022 when his contract expired.

He ended up playing 232 times for his boyhood club, scoring 35 goals, including the winner in extra time in the 2016 FA Cup final. After leaving United, he spent a rather unsuccessful season at Nottingham Forest before departing England in 2023.

He went to South Korea to play for FC Seoul and spent two seasons in the Korean capital.

Lingard opted for a change and signed for Brazilian side Corinthians earlier this year and has been playing in Brazil.

The Carrington product scored his first goal just last month.

He has scored two goals in 13 matches, including getting on the scoresheet in the Libertadores, the South American Champions League.

Lingard guided his side to a 2-0 win over Peñarol. The goal also made more history as he became the first Englishman to score in the competition.

Shirt change

TalkSPORT report that Lingard has now made another big decision.

The outlet reports that, “Jesse Lingard has been permitted to change the name on the back of his shirt midway through the 2026 Brasileirao season.”

Lingard, “who previously sported his surname with the number 77, has since swapped his name on the back of his shirt to ‘J Lingz’.”

The Englishman owned a fashion label called ‘JLINGZ’ but the company folded last year after accumulating £283,000 in debt.

He launched the brand ahead of the 2018 World Cup, but the concept never really took off.

Jesse Lingard Corinthians statistics

Games played Goals Assists 13 2 0

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