Lee Grant: Former Man United keeper given career lifeline at Walsall

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Lee Grant has made a significant career decision.

United career

Grant played for several clubs in England, including Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley.

He played Premier League football for Stoke City before moving to Old Trafford in the summer of 2018.

Grant spent four seasons at Manchester United, making just two appearances and one start for the senior team.

His only start was a Europa League loss to FC Astana under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019.

Coaching career

The former goalkeeper retired in 2022 and became a first-team coach with Ipswich Town under Kieran McKenna.

Last May, he was appointed manager of Huddersfield Town and handed a three-year deal.

Unfortunately, things did not work out for the former Manchester United man and he was sacked in January after a run of poor performances.

New Opportunity

Nonetheless, a new career opportunity has been offered to Grant as the BBC reports that “Walsall have appointed former Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant as the club’s new head coach.”

The 43-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium.

Walsall finished thirteenth in League Two last season but showed their potential as they led the league at Christmas before dramatically falling out of contention.

Speaking on the move, Grant claimed, “I’m super delighted and proud to be the new head coach.”

He continued, “the teams I’ve been involved in have scored lots of goals and there’s been a good development of players and my ideas around that are strong – it’s going to be a busy period for myself and the club but I’m really excited to get going, help the football club progress and I very much look forward to getting to work.”

Head of Football Stewart Mairs at the club also stated, “throughout the process, Lee demonstrated a tremendous hunger and desire to be part of this football club. He is highly articulate, detail-oriented and possesses a strong understanding of the modern game, but just as importantly, he is an excellent person. It is our job to support him and maximise his skill set.”

All the smiling faces. 😁🎶 pic.twitter.com/fyEKE22hKj — Walsall FC (@WFCOfficial) May 14, 2026

Lee Grant stats as Huddersfield manager

Matches played Wins Draws Losses Win % 36 15 8 13 42

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