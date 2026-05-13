Home » Joe Hugill: Former Man United star’s heroic brace saves Kilmarnock’s season

Joe Hugill: Former Man United star’s heroic brace saves Kilmarnock’s season

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Joe Hugill

Former Manchester United youth star Joe Hugill has not had the easiest few years.

United career

Hugill joined Manchester United’s academy from Sunderland in 2020.

He scored at youth level but failed to ever really make it translate into senior goals. Hugill went out on loan to numerous clubs, including Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic, Carlisle United and Barnet, but it never really clicked for him.

The best figures he could ever muster were five goals in 18 appearances for Wigan Athletic in the 2024-2025 season. The giant forward finally departed the club permanently in the January window for Scottish side Kilmarnock.

Hugill seems to have found his feet in Scotland and has scored six goals in 14 appearances for Killie.

Huge brace

The 22-year-old was massive for his new side against Dundee as they secured a huge 3-1 win to save their season.

He calmly fired home a penalty in the second half to restore the home side’s lead. Hugill then clinched the match when he headed in a rebound to send Rugby Park into raptures.

The striker had a total of three shots on goal, with all three hitting the target.

He did not have any key passes in the match or complete any dribble attempts.

Hugill also made a clearance and won four duels to help his side see out the victory.

The win means that they have secured their status in the Scottish Premiership for another season after a run of victories since the New Year.

The former Manchester United man will hope that he can continue to fire in goals in Scotland’s first division and continue to rebuild his career.

Joe Hugill stats vs Dundee

StatisticValue
Goals2
Expected goals (xG)1.36
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.02
Total shots3
Expected goals on target (xGOT)1.97
Shots on target3
Shots blocked0
Offsides1
Touches26
Unsuccessful touches2
Dribbles (successful)1 (0)
Was fouled2
Possession lost11
Total carrying distance32.5 m
Carries6
Total progression-0.5 m
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes7/13 (54%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)7/13 (54%)
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries2
Ground duels (won)5 (2)
Aerial duels (won)10 (2)
Fouls2
Dribbled past0
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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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