Joe Hugill: Former Man United star’s heroic brace saves Kilmarnock’s season

Former Manchester United youth star Joe Hugill has not had the easiest few years.

United career

Hugill joined Manchester United’s academy from Sunderland in 2020.

He scored at youth level but failed to ever really make it translate into senior goals. Hugill went out on loan to numerous clubs, including Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic, Carlisle United and Barnet, but it never really clicked for him.

The best figures he could ever muster were five goals in 18 appearances for Wigan Athletic in the 2024-2025 season. The giant forward finally departed the club permanently in the January window for Scottish side Kilmarnock.

Hugill seems to have found his feet in Scotland and has scored six goals in 14 appearances for Killie.

Huge brace

The 22-year-old was massive for his new side against Dundee as they secured a huge 3-1 win to save their season.

He calmly fired home a penalty in the second half to restore the home side’s lead. Hugill then clinched the match when he headed in a rebound to send Rugby Park into raptures.

The striker had a total of three shots on goal, with all three hitting the target.

He did not have any key passes in the match or complete any dribble attempts.

Hugill also made a clearance and won four duels to help his side see out the victory.

The win means that they have secured their status in the Scottish Premiership for another season after a run of victories since the New Year.

The former Manchester United man will hope that he can continue to fire in goals in Scotland’s first division and continue to rebuild his career.

93' | GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! Joe boy at the double 😍 KIL 3-1 DUN pic.twitter.com/e03DB8SygF — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) May 12, 2026

Joe Hugill stats vs Dundee

Statistic Value Goals 2 Expected goals (xG) 1.36 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.02 Total shots 3 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 1.97 Shots on target 3 Shots blocked 0 Offsides 1 Touches 26 Unsuccessful touches 2 Dribbles (successful) 1 (0) Was fouled 2 Possession lost 11 Total carrying distance 32.5 m Carries 6 Total progression -0.5 m Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 7/13 (54%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 7/13 (54%) Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 2 Ground duels (won) 5 (2) Aerial duels (won) 10 (2) Fouls 2 Dribbled past 0

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