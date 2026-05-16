Manchester United must transform midfield and get rid of fan favourite

Michael Carrick has transformed Manchester United’s fortunes after taking the reins from Ruben Amorim at the turn of the year.

The Red Devils, who struggled to win back-to-back games under Amorim during his 14-month tenure, won four on the bounce in their first run with Carrick on the touchline.

Carrick continued to deliver exceptional results, picking up wins against each of the traditional top six. In fact, at the time of writing, no Premier League rival has won more matches than Carrick’s Reds since his appointment in January.

The Englishman guided United back into the Champions League for the first time since the 2023/24 season, and if reports are to be believed, INEOS want him to lead the side in Europe’s premier competition next season.

Needless to say, the alleged decision has divided the opinion of fans and pundits (cough, cough, Roy Keane, cough). In their defence, INEOS may point to the lack of world-class options available to be part of the rebuild in the summer.

However, what INEOS cannot say is that there is not enough quality in the transfer market to give Carrick a solid foundation to build on. The spotlight is well and truly on Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox to show their ambition, acumen, and ruthlessness before the first ball is kicked next campaign.

On that note, let’s add another chapter to The Peoples Person’s “2026 Transfer Series”, with my thoughts following on from those of my prolific colleague Conner Botterill.

Outgoings

1. Andre Onana

Andre Onana has not been at Old Trafford since September after Manchester United agreed to loan him out to Trabzonspor, and yet memories of his time between the sticks are enough to haunt the most valiant of United fans, partly due to his numerous blunders and partly due to Senne Lammens showing what it is to have a no-nonsense shot-stopper.

It is believed Onana is keen to return to United and prove his doubters wrong. However, it would be in the best interest of everyone if the Cameroon goalkeeper takes on this daring challenge somewhere else.

2. Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez is seen much more favourably in Manchester than his former Ajax teammate, having been nicknamed ‘The Butcher’ for his aggressive style in defence.

In recent seasons, however, the 28-year-old has turned into a reckless central defender, so much so that despite being one of the best ball-playing centre-backs around, he is a net negative for his side. This, combined with the Argentinian’s never-ending injury woes, should convince United to cash in on him, with his contract due to expire next year.

3. Manuel Ugarte

Another combative South American on the list, Manuel Ugarte, unfortunately, does not even have Martinez’s technical ability to have any sort of impact on the game.

Signing a Paris Saint-Germain outcast is arguably Wilcox’s worst transfer decision at the club to date, and this summer is the perfect opportunity for him to accept his mistake and cut United’s losses. Ugarte remains a man in demand in Turkey and Italy.

4. Mason Mount

Committing to coughing up a whopping £60m on an injury-prone player with less than 12 months remaining on his contract and then handing him the iconic no.7 shirt was only ever going to end in one way.

Mason Mount has yet to justify his much-hyped transfer from Chelsea, and many supporters would be left at a loss to describe his role.

5. Joshua Zirkzee

This one is on the club’s recruitment team again, as they overlooked all the red flags and green-lit the signing of a self-proclaimed “9.5” to play as their no. 9. Joshua Zirkzee is easy on the eye with the ball at his feet and likes to drop deep and help build attacks. However, United have Bruno Fernandes for that task.

Zirkzee’s job is to make the most of the chances he is served in the box, but the Dutchman lacks the intensity, predatory instincts, and ball-striking to trouble Premier League defences. The pace of Serie A seems to be ideal for him.

Incomings

1. Aurélien Tchouaméni

A number of high-profile midfielders, including Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali, are on United’s list of potential replacements for the departing Casemiro’s void, but Aurélien Tchouaméni is the only name to have consistently and effectively played as a pure number six at the highest level.

The Frenchman is a ball-winning machine who thrives in chaos, helping his side quickly turn defence into attack. The 6ft 2in defensive dynamo can cover ground, make strong tackles, intercept, and dominate duels.

Most importantly, Tchouaméni has already shown he is capable of filling the shoes of Casemiro, having replaced the veteran at Real Madrid in 2022. The closest thing to a guarantee of success!

2. Mateus Fernandes

While Tchouaméni is a destroyer, Mateus Fernandes is a distributor. The Portuguese midfield gem, who idolises Bruno Fernandes, is an all-phase number eight, who is a powerful carrier and excellent passer of the ball.

With West Ham looking likely to go down, United would not have to pay an exorbitant figure to strike an agreement for the 21-year-old midfielder. The Red Devils may need some help from their captain to lure him to Old Trafford, though.

3. Carlos Baleba

Carlos Baleba‘s stock may not be as high as last summer, but his profile remains as appealing as ever. The two-footed powerhouse has an imposing frame, raw athleticism, and the engine to run relentlessly.

Baleba is not an elite passer, but he is efficient with the ball. Furthermore, the Cameroonian is difficult to stop when he gets into his stride.

The all-action midfielder could complement Kobbie Mainoo, Tchouaméni, as well as Fernandes in a double pivot, depending on the tactical approach of the manager.

4. Lewis Hall

More than a decade ago, United signed Luke Shaw from Southampton, making him the most expensive full-back in world football.

Now it is time to go all out for the next Shaw, Lewis Hall, and set a new transfer record, if need be, to get him out of Newcastle United, who are bracing themselves for a mass exodus with European football out of sight.

Hall is the archetype of a modern full-back, capable of making his presence felt in all phases of play. The Englishman likes to drive forward with the ball and dribble past defenders. The press-resistant talent is equally comfortable drifting into the middle of the park.

Defensively, not many wingers have enjoyed facing Hall in one-v-one situations.

5. Danny Welbeck

Now that we have more or less exhausted all of the club’s budget, it is time to consider a low-cost arrival.

A Premier League winner with the Mancunians, Danny Welbeck has found his feet at Brighton, establishing himself as their most reliable goalscorer.

This campaign, he has 13 Premier League goals to his name, two more than Benjamin Sesko, who certainly needs a secondary striker to share the burden of responsibility of spearheading United’s attack.

It has been previously reported that Erik ten Hag wanted to sign Welbeck, as he felt the 35-year-old forward would add experience, technical quality, and heritage to the squad after spending 16 years at Old Trafford. The Sir Alex favourite could still yet offer all those things under Michael Carrick.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social