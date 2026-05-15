Michael Carrick announcement could come sooner than expected



Manchester United have zeroed in on their new permanent head coach after months of dilly-dallying.

When Ruben Amorim was sacked, the Red Devils were languishing in sixth place, and at that stage, INEOS must have been praying for the team to qualify for the Europa League at least.

They turned to Michael Carrick to steady the ship, and not even the club’s most positive fan could have envisaged such a turnaround in such a short span of time.

The legendary former midfielder has guided the club to wins over Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa, ensuring that the 20-time English league champions have qualified for the Champions League with three games to spare.

Michael Carrick deserves the top job

One more point from their remaining two games will assure United of a third-place finish, their highest in the last three years.

This explains why INEOS have overlooked other options in favour of keeping Michael Carrick at the helm on a permanent basis.

Talks of a two-year deal with the option of extending it by a year have been doing the rounds, and now, ESPN have provided another blockbuster update regarding the current caretaker head coach.

Rob Dawson has claimed that INEOS could potentially announce Michael Carrick as their new head coach before the Nottingham Forest game on Sunday.

Announcement soon

The public proclamation hinges on how quickly both parties can tie up the paperwork.

“Sources have told ESPN that United have not ruled out the possibility that Carrick’s permanent appointment could be announced before Sunday’s game against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

“The fixture is United’s last home game of the season, and Carrick is set to address supporters after the final whistle.

“Whether or not there is an announcement before Forest’s trip to Old Trafford will depend on how quickly negotiations develop over the next 24 hours.”

With this out of the way, Carrick’s address to the fans after the final home game will take on added significance.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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