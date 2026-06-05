Mateus Fernandes: The midfield signing that erases Man United’s £50 million blunder



In the summer of 2024, Manchester United had the opportunity to sign Joao Neves and secure their midfield for years to come, but instead did the complete opposite.

United opted for Manuel Ugarte, agreeing on a £42 million transfer fee for the Uruguayan. That move effectively funded Paris Saint-Germain’s £50 million pursuit of Neves.

It was disappointing enough that United may have inadvertently bankrolled the French side’s move for one of their own top targets that summer. But what makes it truly frustrating is that while Neves has gone on to become a massive hit in Paris, Ugarte has flopped massively in Manchester.

The South American has failed to establish himself at United, and the club are now desperate to move him on and sign his replacement.

Ugarte’s replacement

That replacement could come in the form of West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes.

Fernandes was arguably one of the standout Premier League midfielders last season. Despite the Hammers’ struggles, he dazzled.

The 21-year-old possesses a rare blend of elite technical control(complete with those Kevin De Bruyne-type passes), positional versatility, and a gritty defensive work rate. It is precisely what United wanted from Ugarte, yet precisely what the 25-year-old has consistently failed to deliver.

Fernandes manages to judge the weight perfectly which means it curves away from defenders but towards the attacker without them having to break their stride. Those KDB-type passes. 🎥: @vsports_pt pic.twitter.com/pttKs6FLGx — Ben Mattinson (@Ben_Mattinson_) June 3, 2024

It is therefore logical to move Ugarte on and replace him with Fernandes. However, as straightforward as that may have seemed, particularly with West Ham relegated, it will not be that simple.

Yesterday, The Athletic revealed that West Ham are demanding £80 million for anyone wishing to sign Fernandes.

While that figure looks steep, it may be wise for United to simply go ahead and strike the deal, and here is why:

A move for Fernandes carries unmistakable Neves-to-Paris Saint-Germain vibes.

Before the Portuguese star moved to the French capital, United were heavily linked with him, yet never had the courage to splash the cash. PSG did, and the reward has been back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies.

Mateus Fernandes helps United correct the Neves transfer blunder

United want Fernandes; he is Premier League proven, and they have a clear picture of what he can offer. It may therefore make sense to simply give West Ham what they want and get the deal done with no fuss.

Such a move would be a way for United to atone for the Neves blunder, and in doing so, INEOS would be seeing off stiff competition from the likes of Arsenal and PSG, both of whom are reportedly keen on the midfielder.

Some will argue it is unwise to spend such a fee on a relegated player. In this case, however, it may well be worth it given the player’s quality and given all the talk of a midfield transfer domino effect about to unfold across Europe.

The knock-on effect from Real Madrid’s anticipated European raid

Florentino Perez has just announced that Real Madrid are ready to make a record €150 million bid for a mystery player, and word on the street is that the Spanish giants could be targeting Joao Neves.

Should Neves move to the Bernabeu, the suggestion is that PSG would go all in on Fernandes, widely regarded as the closest thing to the midfield engine Neves is. With Neves money at their disposal, it would be virtually impossible for United to compete with the Parisians in the Fernandes race.

United must therefore be bold and get the Fernandes deal done soon.

A Fernandes signing secures United’s future

There are many ways this deal could take United’s midfield to the next level.

Every minute Mateus Fernandes spends controlling territory and progressing play is another minute Bruno Fernandes can operate closer to goal and perhaps even break the Premier League assist record he set last season.

Beyond that, just picture a young core of Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro, Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu, and Ayden Heaven; that United side would be genuinely frightening once they click.

Featured image Clive Rose via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social