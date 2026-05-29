Simple fix that could help Manuel Ugarte revive his Man United career



Manuel Ugarte at Manchester United has simply not worked out as hoped.

In a deal that could reach £50 million, including add-ons, Manchester United felt in the summer of 2024 that they had finally secured Ugarte, the ideal defensive midfielder they could rely on for years to come.

Failed to live up to the hype

Well, Ugarte arrived as the ultimate heir to Casemiro, but his struggles with the Premier League’s intensity have prevented him from establishing himself as such.

Now the 20-time English champions must return to the market in search of a replacement for the departing Brazilian veteran. Ideally, United should cut their losses and cash in on the Uruguayan international. However, that will be easier said than done, with The Sun recently claiming:

“United do not want to hawk Ugarte around as they accept he is a hard sell and there is a high possibility that he will remain at the club.”

If Ugarte does end up staying, then perhaps Michael Carrick should try to help him rediscover his brilliance.

That monstrous Sporting CP version of Ugarte, the one who turned heads before his move to PSG, is still in there somewhere, and Carrick needs to bring him back to life.

How Carrick can get the best out of Ugarte

Despite his struggles, watching Ugarte closely reveals just how gifted he is at winning the ball and how commanding he is defensively. The issue, however, lies in what the 25-year-old does with the ball after he has recovered it:

He wins possession well enough, but then gives it straight back by rushing his passes, playing them sloppily, or hitting them directly to an opponent. As a result, his ability to win duels is repeatedly wasted.

The solution this season has been to drop him, but that is hardly a fix. Carrick and his coaching staff must instead make Ugarte a genuine project.

The South American needs guidance on simplifying his game, much like Kobbie Mainoo, who plays with real composure after regaining possession.

Rather than forcing play under pressure, Ugarte should be shielding the ball and recycling it sensibly, keeping things simple by playing to the feet of Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Mainoo, or Lisandro Martinez, all of whom excel at ball progression. That way, United can mask his distribution weaknesses while keeping him functional and effective in midfield.

Ugarte has the right qualities for a United player

Physically imposing and mentally strong (he has not once thrown a tantrum despite his limited game time), Ugarte has the attitude to make it at United. If guided back to playing it simple and capitalising on his strengths, he can yet become the defensive midfielder United can rely on.

Notably, Uruguay’s World Cup campaign could prove the catalyst for a resurgence.

Marcelo Bielsa is a remarkable coach with a rare gift for unlocking players’ potential, and a strong tournament under his guidance could be exactly what Ugarte needs to return to Old Trafford with renewed confidence and a point to prove. With Carrick then on hand to help him make those simpler technical adjustments, the pieces could well fall into place.

That said, the better central midfield signings INEOS make this summer could change the dynamic entirely. The Ugarte-Mainoo partnership never truly clicked, but a different pairing could bring out a side of Ugarte that United supporters have yet to see.

While there is every chance Ugarte departs, if he stays, the pathway to turning his United fortunes around is there, and it is not as far-fetched as it may seem.

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social