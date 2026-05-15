Man United vs Nottingham Forest: Four storylines to get the juices flowing

Manchester United will take on Nottingham Forest in the penultimate game of the season.

The Red Devils have faced Forest 115 times in history, with United coming out on top 54 times.

The Tricky Trees have been victorious 36 times, and there have been 26 draws. Here are four plotlines to look forward to on Sunday lunchtime.

Man United vs Nottingham Forest record

Games played Man United wins Draws Crystal Palace wins 115 54 25 36

Source: 11v11.com

Casemiro goodbye

Old Trafford will be an emotional place on Sunday when the famous old ground says goodbye to Casemiro.

The Brazilian joined in the summer of 2022 and has not always had things go his way.

Nonetheless, he has been outstanding this season and will surely get a hero’s farewell when he plays at the ground for the last time as a United player.

Top three

United secured Champions League football at the start of May when they beat Liverpool at home.

A draw away to Sunderland last weekend inched Michael Carrick’s side closer to their goal of finishing in third.

They are currently six points ahead of both Aston Villa and Liverpool, so a point in their last two fixtures would be enough to secure third spot.

They may even have the position sorted before they kick a ball if Villa and Liverpool draw tonight at Villa Park.

Poor recent form vs Forest

The Red Devils snatched a 2-2 draw versus Forest at the City Ground in November after an outstanding volley from Amad.

The BBC report that United “are winless in their last four Premier League games against Nottingham Forest.”

They have lost three and drawn four of these matches, including a 2-3 loss at Old Trafford last season under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have not won a game in the league versus Forest since winning 3-2 back in August 2023 under Erik ten Hag.

Strong record at home on last day

Whilst United will still have one more fixture to complete away to Brighton and Hove Albion in the league, Sunday’s match will be the final at Old Trafford until next season.

The BBC reports that United have only lost one of their final home matches of the season in the last 18 years.

This came against Cardiff City in 2019, when they went down 0-2 at Old Trafford.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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