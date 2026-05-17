Bruno Fernandes was at the heart of Man United’s Forest triumph

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday, 17 May, in the Premier League. The Red Devils arrived at the game third in the Premier League table, knowing that a point would be enough to help them finish there.

Aston Villa’s win over Liverpool earlier this week meant that Michael Carrick’s side were virtually assured of finishing third, thanks to a superior goal difference. However, they still had to go out and get a result on a day when Old Trafford was expected to be a cauldron of emotions.

Carrick made three changes to the team that was held to a 0-0 draw by Sunderland last weekend at the Stadium of Light. With Benjamin Sesko still unavailable, Bryan Mbeumo replaced Joshua Zirkzee in attack, while Diogo Dalot was selected ahead of Noussair Mazraoui.

However, the one player fans were all waiting for was Casemiro, who missed the previous game with a knock. The Brazilian replaced Mason Mount in the middle of the park.

An end-to-end affair

There was a buzz around Casemiro ahead of the game, as he was due to feature for the final time at the Theatre of Dreams. The Brazilian has played a starring role in getting United back to the Champions League but is set to leave the club as a free agent this summer.

The fans, as such, turned out in large numbers to pay tribute to the 34 year old, who is leaving the club as an Old Trafford legend. The Red Devils enjoyed a tremendous start to the game as well, with Luke Shaw sending them ahead in the fifth minute.

Forest got back into the game in the 52nd minute through Morato, only for Matheus Cunha to send United ahead two minutes later. Bruno Fernandes then set up Bryan Mbeumo in the 75th minute to make it 3-1, registering a record-equalling 20th Premier League assist of the season.

Forest pulled one back through Morgan Gibbs-White in the 78th minute, but the Red Devils held on to secure all three points and confirm a third-placed finish in the Premier League this season. Central to United’s 11th win under Carrick was their Portuguese maestro, who made the team tick once again.

Bruno makes United tick

Fernandes registered three shots in the game, one of which was on target, and also won two tackles. The Portuguese had 86 touches of the ball and completed 48 of his 59 passes with an 81% success rate.

The United skipper managed eight key passes and created two big chances. With a little more help from his team-mates, the 31 year old could even have broken the Premier League’s assist record this weekend.

Fernandes also attempted nine crosses, three of which were accurate, while all three of his long balls found their target.

Bruno Fernandes Stats vs Nottingham Forest

Player Bruno Fernandes Goals 0 Assists 1 Tackles (Won) 2 Touches 86 Accurate Passes 48/59 (81%) Key Passes 8 Crosses (Accurate) 9 (3) Long Balls (Accurate) 3 (3) Duels (Won) 8 (2) Ground Duels (Won) 8 (2) Minutes Played 90' Position M Notes Big chances created: 2

Final Thoughts

Having equalled Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s record for the most assists in a Premier League season, Fernandes will have the chance to create history next weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion. The United skipper once again showed why he remains invaluable to the team and INEOS must tie him down to a new deal as soon as possible.

Bruno Fernandes is the first player to create 30 big chances this season in Europe's Top 5 leagues. pic.twitter.com/CI1fUs4IsT — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) May 17, 2026

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social